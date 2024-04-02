app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Winner of Best Box Award, VOOPOO Shines at VAPEXPO 2024

2 Aprile 2024

PARIS, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — VOOPOO, a leading manufacturer in the vaping industry, emerged victorious at the VAPEXPO 2024 by clinching the Best Box Award for its renowned DRAG S2. VAPEXPO 2024, which ended on 25th March, served as the perfect platform for VOOPOO to showcase its innovative products and engage with vaping enthusiasts from around the world.

 

In addition to their award-winning DRAG S2, VOOPOO made a significant impact at VAPEXPO 2024 with their star product taking center stage. The VOOPOO’s first vape with powerbank, DORIC Galaxy, arrived at the expo and attracted many enthusiasts to try it. Besides, ARGUS Pod Family, ARGUS PRO, and other star products captured the attention of attendees and industry professionals alike.

To further enhance the excitement at the event, VOOPOO introduced an interactive spinning game, which offered attendees the chance to win exclusive gifts. The game was met with great enthusiasm, attracting participants who eagerly tried their luck for a chance to walk away with a special gift from VOOPOO.

VOOPOO’s success at VAPEXPO 2024 further establishes its position as a leading brand in the vaping industry. The brand’s commitment to innovation and delivering outstanding user experiences has earned them high popularity among enthusiasts and industry insiders. Looking forward to meeting more at the next show.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375622/VOOPOO_Wins_Best_Box_VAPEXPO_France_DRAG_S2.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winner-of-best-box-award-voopoo-shines-at-vapexpo-2024-302103930.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

CGTN: Peng Liyuan encourages German choir to be bridge for China-Germany friendship

02 Aprile 2024
BEIJING, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As China and Europe have resumed exchanges and dialogue a…

SNAI – Coppa Italia: Juve per la rivincita sulla Lazio: «1» a 1,80 Equilibrio a Firenze: Viola a 2,60, Atalanta a 2,65

02 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Tra stasera e domani l’andata delle semifinali, con Allegri e Italiano che giocano …

Monaci Demolizioni Speciali: “Obiettivo consumo di suolo zero, l’importanza di una demolizione ecosostenibile e organizzata”

02 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Il progetto dell’intervento deve valutare ogni aspetto: dalla tecnica ai mezzi da u…

Una corretta idratazione per stimolare il processo digestivo

02 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Il Professore Alessandro Zanasi, esperto dell’Osservatorio Sanpellegrino e membro d…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI