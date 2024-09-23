Winners for Odyssey 2024’s Sustainability Film Awards announced in London

23 Settembre 2024

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The opening of the Odyssey 2024 film festival and the Odyssey Sustainability Film Awards (Odyssey SFA) presentation took place on Monday evening, 16th of September, at the Ritzy Picturehouse Cinema in Brixton, London. Over 160 guests from the cultural and business sectors attended the event.

Representatives of State Grid Corporation of China, Lenovo Group, Yili Group, Golden Concord Holdings, NIO, Sophie Films and other award-winning organisations attended the award presentation ahead of the festival’s official opening.

In its 4th edition, Odyssey is the biggest film festival in the UK engaging with Greater China and Chinese communities worldwide. As a parallel initiative to the annual film festival, Odyssey SFA aims to encourage corporate companies, NGOs, charities and individuals to use film as a medium to reflect on and share their actions in sustainability.

A total of 94 films were submitted to Odyssey 2024. After two rounds of selection, 12 winners were selected across different category for the Sustainability Film Awards.

The winning films can be streamed for free globally via Odyssey’s official festival platform.

Odyssey 2024 SFA WINNERS

THE BEST SUSTAINABILITY FILM

Educational Equity Film Award”Hello, Sci-tech Museum”Lenovo Group

Sustainable Consumption & Production Film Award”The Beautiful Future, Defined by Us”Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Environmental Protection & Biodiversity Film Award”Wind Talk”NIO

Sustainable Energy Film Award”I Am Energy”Golden Concord Holdings Limited

Sustainable quality education Film Award”Buggy’s Sustainable City”Dalian Sophie Film Co., Ltd.

THE BEST PRODUCTION

“The Stories We Saw”China Auto Information Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd, China

“Cherish every Kilowatt-hour of Electricity”State Grid Zhejiang Marketing Service Center

THE BEST STORYTELLING

“A Letter to the Cows”Jiaxing Electric Power Supply Company of State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

“Hello, Mr. Deer”Hangzhou Lin’an District Power Supply Company of State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

THE BEST YOUTH ACTION FILM

“Bing’s Climate Change Action Story: Pottery, Volcanoes, and Climate Change”BingNan Li, Shaanxi Normal University

“The Mountains Answered”Xiaoyan, Tsinghua University

“Healing Garden Project”YiMei Li, Sichuan Fine Art Institute

