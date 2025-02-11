Wiremind Marks a Decade of Innovation and Global Growth

11 Febbraio 2025

PARIS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Over 10 years, Wiremind has grown from a small bootstrapped team with a single client to over 120 employees and 60+ clients worldwide. With groundbreaking solutions like CAYZN, EVENTORI, CARGOSTACK, and PAXONE, Wiremind drives innovation through Revenue Management and optimization solutions across the transportation, cargo, and entertainment industries. To mark this milestone, Wiremind hosted a gala event, bringing together clients and employees to celebrate a decade of achievements.

“Where innovation meets impact” has been Wiremind’s credo since its founding in 2014 by Colin Girault-Matz and Charles Pierre. From a single project to enhance revenue management for a client, Wiremind evolved into a trusted technology leader, generating €15 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and a profitable growth of +40% per year since its inception.

Rapid Expansion & International Recognition

Significant milestones mark Wiremind’s journey from its first contract to a recognized industry leader:

Wiremind’s Vision for Global Leadership

“At Wiremind, we have been using artificial intelligence since our inception, and we are accelerating our R&D investments for the next decade,” says Charles Pierre, Wiremind’s Co-Founder and CTO. “Partnering with leading institutions and research labs such as CentraleSupélec, LPSM, and UBC reflects our commitment to advancing research and innovation, ensuring we remain at the forefront of technology that transforms industries.”

In 2024, Wiremind’s divisions experienced significant growth, for example, CAYZN by 44%, CAYZN Tracking by 51%, and EVENTORI by 79%. A renewal rate of 96% underscores the trust and satisfaction that clients place in Wiremind.

“Our vision has always been centered on product excellence and leveraging the best technology to drive innovation,” says Colin Girault-Matz, Co-Founder and CEO of Wiremind. “This decade of growth has proven that a relentless focus on quality and client success transforms industries. As we look ahead, we’re committed to setting new benchmarks in technology and delivering unparalleled value to our partners worldwide.”

“We have consistently proven our impact on clients’ bottom lines,” adds Nathanaël de Tarade, CEO of Wiremind Cargo. “The next chapter is about amplifying our global impact and maintaining the trust we’ve built with our clients over the years.”

Wiremind now operates across three verticals with seven solutions designed to modernize processes and create measurable business value. With a strong foundation in place, the company is focused on expanding its global footprint, advancing product capabilities, and continuously exceeding client expectations.

About Wiremind

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Paris, Wiremind offers advanced inventory, distribution, and optimization solutions for the passenger transportation, air cargo, and sports & events industries. By combining artificial and human intelligence, Wiremind’s innovative tools empower clients to streamline operations, enhance forecasting, and drive measurable commercial performance. Trusted by industry leaders worldwide, Wiremind delivers data-driven insights and user-centric solutions that create tangible value across sectors, from managing air cargo capacity to optimizing ticket sales and forecasting passenger demand.

