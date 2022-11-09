app-menu Social mobile

WiseChip (WSI ) . Launching Eyewear Device & Touch solutions to electronica 2022.

Novembre 9, 2022

HSINCHU, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — WSI showcased Smart Cycling Glasses at IFA in Sep this year, drawing customer attention & media focuses, we’ll show Mini-OLED with Optical Module, and we provide the industrial wide-temp-to-touch solution at electronica Expo.

WSI’s booth 209/2 in Hall B5 at the MESSE MUNCHENNov 15th to 18th, 2022.

CONTACT: Email. MKT@wisechip.com.tw, tel.+886-37-587168

Photo –  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932184/WSI_Launching_AR_sports_device_Development_Kit___industrial_solutions.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wisechip-wsi—launching-eyewear-device–touch-solutions-to-electronica-2022-301662535.html

