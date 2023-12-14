app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Witch on the Holy Night is available now on Steam®

Dicembre 14, 2023

TYPE-MOON’s classic visual novel is woven into life in brilliant hues and rich sounds.

TOKYO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aniplex Inc. announced that visual novel Witch on the Holy Night is available now on Steam®. Witch on the Holy Night was released earlier this year and being the first TYPE-MOON visual novel to receive an English localization, the release was met with tremendous support from the fans. Backed by popular demand, fans will now be able to enjoy Witch on the Holy Night on Steam®.

Steam® store URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2052410

Promotion Trailerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF-ufWNtZ88

Release date:Steam®: December 14, 2023 JSTPlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™: Available Now

Platforms:Steam®PlayStation®4Nintendo Switch™

Game InformationTitle: WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHTPlatforms: Steam®, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Official website: mahoyo-en.comOfficial Twitter account: @mahoyo_gameGenre: Visual novelCopyright: ©TYPE-MOONSold by: TYPE-MOONPublished by: Aniplex Inc.

“PlayStation,” “PlayStation Store,” and “PS4” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.Nintendo Switch and Nintendo eShop are trademarks of Nintendo.©2023 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.©TYPE-MOON 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291746/Witch_Holy_Night_Steam_R.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/witch-on-the-holy-night-is-available-now-on-steam-302006820.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

DA STRISCIA LA NOTIZIA: PRECISAZIONE CON RICHIESTA DI PUBBLICAZIONE

(Adnkronos) – Riceviamo e pubblichiamo 14/12/2023 – Fino allo scorso maggio Striscia la notizia…

Fibocom Propels Digitalization of Smart Industry Terminals with Customized PCBA Solutions

The PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) is the core of electronic devices, combining industry k…

Samyang Corporation Acquires Global Eco-Friendly Certification for Recycled Plastic Fishing Net Materials

– Achieves eco-friendly certification from the international certification agency, UL Solutions -…

UL Solutions espande le capacità di test per Matter 1.2 al fine di soddisfare la domanda di copertura per nuovi tipi di dispositivi e funzionalità

Con il lancio di Matter 1.2, il nuovo standard di unificazione del settore della Connectivity Sta…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI