app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

With an FAR of 0, Accura Scan hits the bull’s eye for its Face Liveness iBeta Level 2 Certification

Agosto 17, 2023

– MUMBAI, India, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global Identity Verification and Digital KYC solutions provider, Accura Scan is pleased to announce being awarded ISO/IEC 30107-03 compliance after passing a presentation attack detection (PAD) iBeta Level 2 audit with 0% FAR, making it one of the few companies worldwide and the only in India, Singapore, APAC & Middle East to have such a recognition.

 

 

As part of the testing procedure to assess the performance of Accura Scan face biometric liveness system, which is already being used by clients globally, it was successfully tested with millions of data points in alpha & beta testing modes. Its algorithms were pitted against various forms of spoofing attempts, including but not limited to 3D-printed and curved masks, silicone and paper masks, and videos of real subjects.

Yasin Patel (YP), Accura Scan’s CEO & Founder, expressed great pride in the achievement, adding, “Obtaining the ISO 30107-03 standard after passing the rigorous iBeta level 2 test demonstrates the effectiveness of our solutions against spoofing attacks.” He further announced that in keeping with their motto of ‘Biometrics for All’, Accura Scan would be offering its trusted Identity Verification Suite for free to all start-ups, while established entities would be offered various modules for as little as USD 5,000 a year onwards.

Commenting on this feat, Director – International Sales, Reza Writer, added, “Ambition greater than resources is in the DNA of Accura Scan. We have achieved this feat with a very small but highly skilled & dedicated team that has executed the organizational goal beautifully.”

The ISO 30107-3 framework measures a biometric system’s false acceptance rate (FAR) and false rejection rate (FRR) at the point of presentation. Passing the evaluation with an FAR of 0%, means that the company’s biometric algorithms offer a high level of spoof resistance in all environments.

Headquartered in India, Accura Scan has been completely bootstrapped & profitable since its incorporation. It has firmly established itself in the MENA region over the last 4 years, working with some of the most esteemed Banks, Telecoms & Fintechs globally. As a part of its global strategy, it has now registered itself in Singapore, the EU, the UK, & the US. With top-notch Identity Verification & Digital KYC products, it is confident of making a mark in these markets.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187533/Accura_Scan.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-an-far-of-0-accura-scan-hits-the-bulls-eye-for-its-face-liveness-ibeta-level-2-certification-301902746.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Fidelis New Energy Selects Mason County West Virginia for Lifecycle Carbon Neutral Hydrogen Project, Data Center Campus, and Greenhouse Complex

– Fidelis New Energy® has selected Mason County, West Virginia as the location of its first net-…

CATL Launches Superfast Charging Battery Shenxing, Opens Up Era of EV Superfast Charging

– NINGDE, China, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On August 16, CATL launched Shenxing, the world’s…

Novagard Achieves UL 746E Certification on Two Conformal Coatings

– CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Novagard, a woman-owned innovator and manufacturer of…

Rönesans Holding Spearheads Construction of 286km Electric Railway in Southern Turkiye, Boosting UK-Turkiye Export and Sustainable Transportation

ISTANBUL, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rönesans Holding announces its commitment to the construc…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl