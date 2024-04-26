With Nods from Celebrities, Iglucraft Closes Its First Decade on a High Note

26 Aprile 2024

TALLINN, Estonia, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — For the past ten years, Iglucraft has been a beacon of innovation in the hospitality industry, transforming how guests interact with their environments through its unique cabin and sauna offerings. This period marks not just a decade of existence but a decade of leading the charge in redefining hospitality norms with the concept of “Take Time,” emphasizing the value of quality and distinctiveness.

From its inception, Iglucraft has been about more than just creating places to stay; it has been about crafting experiences. The brainchild of Priit Kallas and a group of sauna enthusiasts, the company began with a singular, igloo-style sauna that quickly set the stage for what was to become a global sensation. This initial offering laid the groundwork for a range of products that now enjoys international acclaim, underscored by acknowledgments from celebrities such as David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay, and Matthew McConaughey, showcasing the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

In a sector where competition grows fiercer by the year, Iglucraft has carved out a niche for itself by focusing on aesthetics and integration with nature. Utilizing ancient shingle technology, the brand’s cabins and saunas are designed to blend seamlessly with their surroundings, offering a timeless appeal and creating a serene atmosphere that encourages guests to connect with the natural world.

Each Iglucraft creation is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and quality – rustic on the outside, five-star experience on the inside. The brand’s offerings are not just about aesthetic appeal; they’re about creating spaces that endure and enhance the guest experience over time.

Iglucraft’s influence extends well beyond its Estonian origins, with its products gracing over 30 countries. The introduction of Igluparks has brought the brand’s unique experience to diverse landscapes worldwide, offering guests an unforgettable escape into nature.

As Iglucraft looks to the future, it remains focused on innovation and enriching the customer experience. The brand is particularly keen on empowering entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry, providing support and expanding its product range to meet evolving demands. This commitment to growth and excellence ensures that Iglucraft will continue to lead the way in shaping the future of hospitality, making every moment guests spend in their cabins and saunas a testament to the brand’s philosophy of taking time to connect, reflect, and rejuvenate.

