Wonderful Activities on Bulgaria Jiangxi Day Attracted Locals to Attend

Settembre 26, 2023

– NANCHANG, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the event “Jiangxi Day” was held at the China Cultural Center in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria. This event was held by Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism with “a moment to share” and “Jiangxi unique scenery” as the theme. Activities with Jiangxi characteristics such as a photo exhibition, an exhibition of porcelain products made in Jingdezhen City, traditional Gan opera and Chinese tea ceremony offered rich experiences of cultural exchange to representatives and locals.

Accompanied by the performance of classical Jiangxi folk songs, traditional Gan opera and Bulgarian songs, the event “Jiangxi Day” kicked off in Bulgaria. A variety of activities including a photo exhibition, live experience and cultural exchange helped Bulgarians learn more about the opening-up and development, beautiful scenery as well as characterized culture in Jiangxi and promoted communication between the two places.

Ye Jianchun, governor of Jiangxi Province, said that since Jiangxi and Sofia District officially established a twinning relation in December 2020, the cooperation and exchanges between them continued to expand, and the friendship between the peoples continued to deepen. He hoped that the event would further enhance friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two sides.

During the event, a memorandum was signed between Sofia District and Jiangxi Province, affirming to make use of their advantages and deepen economic, trade, agricultural, cultural and tourism cooperation between the two sides.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442449   Caption: Representatives and locals were visiting a photo exhibition to view scenery and learn about culture in Jiangxi.

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442459   Caption: Director general of Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism Mei Yi presided over the event.

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442460   Caption: Traditional Gan opera performance and Bulgarian song performance

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221046/1_Photo_exhibition.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221045/2_Event.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221044/3_Gan_opera.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wonderful-activities-on-bulgaria-jiangxi-day-attracted-locals-to-attend-301938342.html

