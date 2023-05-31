app-menu Social mobile

Wondershare EdrawMind Launched its One Click Solution with an Upgraded Artificial Intelligence feature

Maggio 31, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare EdrawMind, a mind mapping solution, has launched its latest version 10.6.0 powered by AI. Designed to boost speed and efficiency, the new version of EdrawMind focuses on providing a one-click solution for users in various business and study scenarios.

The major upgrade in EdrawMind V10.6.0 is the introduction of the one-click generation of multi-level mind maps through the implementation of Edraw AI 2.0. With this update, users can effortlessly create comprehensive multi-level mind maps by simply entering their requests. Edraw AI 2.0 utilizes advanced algorithms and intelligent learning to analyze and interpret data, provide relevant recommendations, and automate the entire mind-mapping process.

The new version of EdrawMind, V10.6.0, also includes the following new intelligent AI-powered mind mapping features:

“EdrawMind V10.6.0 is a groundbreaking release that fulfills the wish list of users across various sectors, ranging from enterprises to students. Our one-click solution seamlessly integrates their thoughts and enhances mind mapping productivity to new heights,” said Octop, Product Manager of EdrawMind. “As one of the pioneers in integrating AI into mind-mapping tools, we are thrilled to witness the growing interest of our users. We are committed to introducing more cutting-edge AI tools and leading the way in innovative product features.”

Compatibility and Price 

Wondershare EdrawMind is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS and pricing starts at $39 for a six-month subscription. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about EdrawMind.  

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.  Global PR and Media Contacts

Media contact: Iris L, irisl@wondershare.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088027/Frame.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623993/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wondershare-edrawmind-launched-its-one-click-solution-with-an-upgraded-artificial-intelligence-feature-301838353.html

