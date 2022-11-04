WOO Network joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem

Novembre 4, 2022

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recognizing the role of Poland in the wider advancement and innovation of digital assets in the European Union, WOO Network has joined FinTech Poland Ecosystem aimed at sharing key insights into the innovative, secure, and responsible crypto assets market in the country.

Poland has recently seen an increase in the number of people who have crypto wallets as many businesses start to accept cryptocurrency as payment. The country is in the top ten countries in Europe in terms of the percentage of the population with crypto wallets. More than one million people or 2.8% of Polish have crypto wallets.

“The ecosystem here is very proactive in helping to develop the crypto ecosystem and web3 in general and we’d like to be part of those discussions, especially in pushing for responsible fintech,” said Jack Tan co-founder of WOO Network.

Fintech Poland Ecosystem aims to increase the competitiveness and internationalization of the Polish financial innovation market by undertaking joint initiatives, preparing market standards, conducting regulatory dialogue, and jointly identifying barriers and development opportunities. The initiative aims to accelerate community building through organizing meetings, working groups, and jointly organized seminars and conferences.

“Recently, the crypto-asset market has been developing very dynamically. Corporations and financial institutions across the world are increasingly interested in this asset class and the business opportunities that blockchain technology brings. In parallel, the European Union decided to become a global pioneer in the legal framework for crypto-assets creating MiCA regulation.

Consequently, cryptocurrencies are becoming part of the global financial sector. Therefore, it is especially important when entities experienced in the crypto-asset market, such as WOO Network declare their participation in our ecosystem. Their experience will be very valuable in creating a competitive and innovative but also secure and responsible crypto assets market in Poland,” said Paweł Widawski, CEO of FinTech Poland.

“We’re very excited to have WOO Network because their team comes from diverse backgrounds, with their founders having solid experience in finance. This is very valuable in sharing with others and discussing challenges in our fintech community” Widawski noted.

FinTech Poland is also a founding member of the European Digital Finance Association (EDFA), A non-profit independent industry body of 15 EU ecosystems representing 1000s of members, all collaborating with the policymakers to ensure a prosperous single market and the competitiveness of the EU companies.

WOO X is a trading platform for professional traders, featuring fully customizable modules, and lower to zero-fee trading complete with deep liquidity sourced from the WOO Network, which connects traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. The WOO Token is used in the network’s CeFi and DeFi products for staking and fee discounts. WOO Network was incubated by Kronos Research, a multi-strategy trading firm that specializes in market making, arbitrage, CTA, and high-frequency trading (HFT), averaging around $5-10 billion of daily trading volume on global cryptocurrency exchanges.

