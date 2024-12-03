app-menu Social mobile

Woolpert-Black & Veatch Joint Venture Named to $94.5M Master Planning Contract by USACE

3 Dicembre 2024

The five-year contract will support U.S. military branches throughout 30 countries in Europe.

WIESBADEN, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District has selected the joint venture of Woolpert and Black & Veatch to provide architecture, engineering, master planning, and design services under a five-year, $94.5 million contract. The contract supports military installations and projects throughout 30 European countries.

The contract, expected to be completed in September 2029, will include preparing installation and facility master plans for military infrastructure, preparing related concept designs, completing designs, and supporting documentation in support of military and other facilities.

This is Woolpert and Black & Veatch’s second-straight selection for this shared capacity, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, which was previously awarded in 2019.

“We look forward to continuing and furthering our relationship with USACE Europe by applying our expert, full spectrum of AE services and capabilities to support and enable vital U.S. defense and security capabilities and mission sets across Europe,” Woolpert Vice President and Federal Market Director Doug Brown said.

“This is a critical contract win and represents the continued trust that USACE Europe has put in our Woolpert-Black & Veatch team to complete high-profile and complex planning projects across the European theater,” said Rick Kaiser, a retired U.S. Army major general who leads Black & Veatch’s federal client segment and mission-critical solutions. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with USACE and its clients to solve the most challenging facility and infrastructure needs in support of the warfighter.”

About WoolpertWoolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America’s fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,700 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

About Black & VeatchBlack & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on www.bv.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.  

Media ContactLynn Rossilynn.rossi@woolpert.com312-837-2017

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463993/Woolpert_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woolpert-black–veatch-joint-venture-named-to-94-5m-master-planning-contract-by-usace-302320999.html

