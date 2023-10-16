World Health Summit kicks off in Berlin

Ottobre 16, 2023

Experts from around the world meet at the most important forum on global health

BERLIN, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The World Health Summit 2023, the world’s leading meeting for global health, began Sunday morning in Berlin. From October 15 to 17, international representatives from politics, science, business and civil society will discuss crucial issues in global health under the motto “A Defining Year for Global Health Action”. Well over 300 speakers, including around 20 ministers, are expected to join.The entire program is available online.More speakers and program details

The opening ceremony takes place tonight at 6:00 PM CEST. Speakers on stage will include German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach, Ayoade Alakija, medical doctor from Nigeria and WHO Special Envoy, Youth Envoy to the President of the UN 27th Climate Change Conference (COP27)Omnia El Omrani, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who will join live digitally, as well as Christina Chilimba, founder of a youth organization in Malawi. Video messages include the Prime Minister of Barbados and the French and Japanese Ministers of Health.More on the opening ceremony

