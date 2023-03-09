app-menu Social mobile

World Kidney Day: The COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Need for Adequate Care for People Living With Kidney Disease

Marzo 9, 2023

World Kidney Day 2023: Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable.  

BRUSSELS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — More than 850 million people worldwide are living with kidney disease and are particularly affected by disastrous events as their ability to access appropriate care, complex and multi-faceted in nature, may be hindered.

On March 9, 2023, the World Kidney Day call to action is “Kidney Health for All: Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable!” This call to action is for the whole of society, including policymakers, health care services, governments, industry, as well as people living with kidney disease and their carers, to be well prepared for unexpected events to avoid any disruption in access to diagnosis, treatment, and care. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the challenges faced by healthcare systems to provide essential health services and a policy deficit in managing consistent access to care. As the number of disastrous events has increased in recent years, it is essential to ensure safe, sustainable, and continuous health services for those in need of lifelong ongoing complex treatments, such as people living with kidney disease,” jointly stated Agnes Fogo, president of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and Latha Kumaraswami, president of the International Federation of Kidney Foundations – World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA) which together lead the World Kidney Day (WKD) campaign.

 

