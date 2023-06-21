app-menu Social mobile

WORLD’S LEADING CULINARY TOURISM ORGANIZATION LAUNCHES GLOBAL CULINARY ATTACHE NETWORK

Giugno 21, 2023

– LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) announced the launch of its Culinary Attaché network, which seeks to spread awareness about the importance of preserving and promoting local culinary cultures to communities all around the world. The program was loosely inspired by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution, which sought to spread awareness about healthy eating to communities all around the world. 

“The Culinary Attaché network is designed to help make a positive impact on local economies and communities by empowering passionate locals to leverage their own local culinary cultures,” said WFTA Executive Director Erik Wolf.

At its core, our Culinary Attaché Network will benefit culinary destinations by:

The Culinary Attaché network also helps the WFTA to spread its reach across the globe, while bringing news from the far corners of our planet back to the Association.

The attaché network complements the WFTA’s existing Ambassador program, which is comprised of official representatives of the Association in different countries around the world. Attachés are informal supporters with minimal requirements and commitment. Interested individuals can learn more here about the program and its benefits. Applications are accepted from anyone 18 years or older, anywhere in the world. Terms and conditions apply.

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)Founded in 2003, the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) is an international non-profit organization and the world’s leading authority on gastronomy tourism. It provides research, events, tools and thought leadership to support industry development and increase economic impact of gastronomy tourism in communities around the world. The organization also provides training, certification, recognition and networking opportunities to culinary tourism professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Media Contact: Erik Wolf (+44) 7827 582 554 help@worldfoodtravel.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-leading-culinary-tourism-organization-launches-global-culinary-attache-network-301855676.html

