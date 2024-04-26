app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Worldwide Distributors Conference | GWM-FTXT Hydrogen Achievements Attract Attention from Overseas Customers

26 Aprile 2024

BAODING, China, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 23-24, 2024, the GWM Global Distributors Conference took place in Baoding, China, with around 1,000 attendees including overseas customers from countries and regions such as Europe, Asia, Australia, the GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Latin America, and ASEAN.

FTXT Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as GWM-FTXT) serves as the main carrier of GWM’s hydrogen energy strategic business. Focusing on international cooperation and business exchanges in hydrogen projects, the company shared its hydrogen industry layout, solutions, innovations, and application achievements with global partners.

At the event, GWM-FTXT showcased high-power fuel cell engines, stacks, membrane electrodes, 70MPa Type IV hydrogen storage cylinders, and hydrogen valves, among other core components. These products boast key parameters and performance indicators at the forefront of international standards, offering customizable development according to customer needs. They are capable of mass production and have been successfully applied in land transportation, maritime shipping, and are gradually expanding into combined heat and power, energy storage, industrial, and construction sectors.

GWM-FTXT also exhibited a variety of hydrogen commercial vehicle models, including heavy-duty trucks, light-duty trucks, buses, and dump trucks, garnering high recognition and cooperation interest from numerous overseas distributors.

Currently, GWM-FTXT is accelerating its expansion into the international market. The company has signed strategic cooperation agreements with hydrogen industry partners, research institutions, and universities in countries such as Brazil, Canada, and Italy, aiming to leverage its application experience in the Chinese market to promote the global energy structure and green transportation transformation.

Follow the website of FTXT for more information: http://en.ftxt-e.com/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worldwide-distributors-conference–gwm-ftxt-hydrogen-achievements-attract-attention-from-overseas-customers-302127274.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

THE WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS NOMINA I VINCITORI DEI “CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE” 2024

26 Aprile 2024
LONDRA, 25 aprile 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The World’s 50 Best Restaurants annuncia oggi i Champions …

Con oltre diecimila bicchieri serviti, il Tiny TEN di Tanqueray Nº TEN si impone come il cocktail della Milano Design Week

26 Aprile 2024
Tanqueray Nº TEN rende omaggio all’eccezionale maestria di leader visionari nel settore del desig…

Rendeavour expands high-speed internet access to local communities around Tatu City, Kenya

26 Aprile 2024
Fahari Link, Tatu City’s new internet company, bridges the digital divide for thousands of unders…

Zoomlion Shines at INTERMAT 2024 with a Vision for a Greener, Smarter Future

26 Aprile 2024
PARIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI