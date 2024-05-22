app-menu Social mobile

Wulong: Impressions of a Fantastical Chinese Land — a series of popular activities will be held to celebrate the China Tourism Day

22 Maggio 2024

The People’s Government of Wulong District of Chongqing Municipality

CHONGQING, China, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On May 20, to mark 30 years of achievements and seek further progress in tourism development, Wulong District in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality held an event to celebrate the China Tourism Day, according to the local government.

In addition, a series of popular activities will be held throughout the year to entertain global visitors, including the Fairy Mountain ice and snow festival, the Fairy Mountain flight festival, the Fairy Mountain international camping music festival, earth art festival, outdoor sports open, pine-climbing competition, and Harley motorcycle music festival.

Known as the “World Karst Ecological Museum”, Wulong boasts a variety of natural landscapes, including giant sinkholes, rifts, grasslands, canyons, waterfalls, karst caves, forests, and rivers.

In 2006, Chinese director Zhang Yimou chose Wulong as the sole filming location for his movie “Curse of the Golden Flower”. In 2013, American director Michael Bay filmed scenes for “Transformers: Age of Extinction” here, further showcasing its stunning natural beauty to the world.

The ethnic groups, such as the Tujia and Miao, contribute to the vibrant cultural tapestry of the region. The collective wedding ceremonies of the Tujia people held here have attracted couples from all over the country to experience the traditional wedding customs.

In recent years, Wulong has made great efforts to develop six major cultural and tourism industries including experiential learning, sports, arts, wellness, wedding and matchmaking, and services.

Specifically, the China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open (Chongqing-Wulong), which has been held for 18 consecutive sessions, has become one of the most influential, largest, and highest-level outdoor cross-country races in the world.

Source: The People’s Government of Wulong District of Chongqing Municipality

