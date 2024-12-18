app-menu Social mobile

Wuxi Shuofang Airport Is Designated as a 240-Hour Transit Visa-Free Port in China

18 Dicembre 2024

WUXI, China, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — China further expanded its visa-free transit policy, extending the maximum amount of time foreigners are allowed to stay in the country under the policy to 240 hours from the previous 72 or 144 hours, the National Immigration Administration of China announced on Tuesday. Additionally, 21 ports have been newly added as entry ports for transit visa-free personnel, including Wuxi Shuofang Airport.

Currently, the aviation port in Wuxi has opened 8 international passenger routes to and from cities such as Osaka, Japan; Incheon, South Korea; Nha Trang, Vietnam; Singapore; and Bangkok, Thailand, with an average of 22 international flights per day.

The latest data shows that this year, Wuxi Immigration Inspection Station has inspected over 7,400 inbound and outbound flights, a year-on-year increase of 125%; and over 820,000 personnel, a year-on-year increase of 134%. The number of foreigners entering and exiting through Wuxi has reached over 91,000, a year-on-year increase of 245%. Among them, more than 10,000 foreigners entered without a visa and temporarily transited, 16.4 times more than last year, with tourism and visiting relatives and friends being the main purposes of entry.

At the beginning of this year, Wuxi introduced the “Ten Measures to Facilitate the Entry and Stay of Foreign Nationals in Wuxi,” building six scenarios of convenience for foreign nationals, including entry and exit, payment, business work, living travel, consumption, and education and medical care.

After the formal implementation of the 240-hour transit visa-free policy, Wuxi will further improve the customs clearance guarantee services. Specific measures include scientifically adjusting the layout of the entry site and delineating the transit visa-free procedure processing area. Wuxi will manage and serve the stay of foreigners in China, and coordinate the transition between the transit visa-free policy and port visa requirements. The city will publicize the 240-hour transit visa-free policy in multiple channels and languages, and promote the transit visa-free policy to foreign-funded enterprises, foreign chambers of commerce, travel agencies, and airlines in Wuxi. It will set up entry passenger service stations at entry ports, providing foreigners with services such as scenic spot reservation, mobile card processing, and mobile payment, and continue to facilitate foreigners’ study, life, and work in Wuxi.

Source: Wuxi Immigration Inspection Station

