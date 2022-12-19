XCHARGE’s DC Charger C6EU receives Modul B of German “Eichrecht”

Dicembre 19, 2022

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — XCHARGE, a global leader in EV charging solutions, announced that its smart DC charger C6EU has passed a series of strict tests and officially received Modul B Type-examination Certificate (Baumusterprüfbescheingung), the first step for the “Eichrecht” (German calibration law) certification to ensure class A with high measurement accuracy, with a self-developed solution to improve the accuracy, security and integrity of measurement value.

Massive data from the C6EU has been measured and evaluated during the conformity test, including but not limited to charging electricity, charging duration, start- and stop-electricity value, which guarantees the authenticity and independence of metering and billing information.

As XCHARGE is committed to keeping high standards of product quality, it periodically submits new releases to comply with international accuracy tests. The approved solution will be applied also to other XCHARGE’s DC and HPC chargers in the future.

The “Eichrecht” conformity proved once again that XCHARGE stays on par with world-class manufacturers and puts emphasis on high precision quality for its business partners. Moreover, being recognized by PTB organization had a profound impact on XCHARGE’s penetration in the European market.

About PTB

The Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) is the national metrology institute of Germany, providing scientific and technical services. PTB measures with the highest accuracy and reliability – metrology as the core competence. PTB ensures the comparability and reliability of measurement results everywhere in the world on a long-term basis.

About C6EU

As Red Dot Award 2016 winner, C6EU is a revolutionary Smart DC Charger designed to meet the future charging demand in commercial and public use with the maximum output power up to 200kW.Its IoT system enables OTA upgrades and remote auto diagnosis via OCPP platforms, and the smart power distribution mechanism optimizes the overall operation efficiency and utilization.

About XCHARGE

XCHARGE is a leading High Power Charging solutions provider. From design to R&D, from manufacturing to sales, from solutions to maintenance, XCHARGE thrives to enable charging capacity to energy companies, fleet owners, and parking lot operators worldwide. We apply “Hardware + Software” system to make a real difference to EV charging experience. XCHARGE’s evolved from the idea to help our client maximize charging revenue, while minimizing maintenance costs. Together with our partner relationships, we are present in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.xcharge.com

