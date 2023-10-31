XCMG Crane: A Powerhouse Performance at 2023 CICA Expo

Ottobre 31, 2023

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Crane showcased its latest crane models specifically designed for the Australian market at the 2023 CICA Expo, held in Perth, Australia, from 26-28 Oct.

The featured products, fully adapted to the Australian market, include the XCT25L4_Y truck crane and the XCA40_E and XCA160 all-terrain cranes.

“We’re thrilled to display these cranes at the largest crane exhibition in the southern hemisphere. The models drew widespread attention,” said Stephen Broomfield, XCMG’s Crane Product Sales Manager in Australia. “Unlike the previous edition of the CICA Expo, this year’s event has been a commercial success for XCMG. We introduced three crane products with exceptional performance, strength, and working range that meet Australian customers’ expectations.”

Outfitted with high-reliability components, the XCT25L4_Y truck crane stands out as the star model among XCMG’s exhibited cranes. It’s designed specifically for operations in rainy, hot, and humid environments, making it perfectly suited for urban renovation, transportation, ports, bridges, oil fields, mines, and other challenging operating conditions. With a 34-meter 4-section main boom, an 8.3-meter auxiliary arm, and a 4.2-ton counterweight, the model boasts an impressive lifting capacity.

In addition to the XCT25L4_Y, XCMG showcased two all-terrain cranes, the XCA40_E and the XCA160:

The CICA Expo stands as the largest crane exhibition in the southern hemisphere, driving competitiveness, spurring economic and financial growth, and fostering technological innovation within the crane industry. Given its significance, the event serves as an invaluable platform for XCMG to enhance and deepen its brand presence in the Australian market.

