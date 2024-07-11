XCMG Machinery Debuts Nearly 20 High-Performance Machines at the UK’s Hillhead 2024, Bolstering Its Presence in Europe

11 Luglio 2024

BUXTON, England, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, “XCMG”), a global leading construction machinery manufacturer, showcased nearly 20 state-of-the-art machines for the first time at the Hillhead 2024 exhibition in Buxton, UK. Tailored for the European market, these excavators and loaders highlight XCMG’s commitment to environmental sustainability and technological innovation.

During the three-day event, XCMG introduced its latest developments, including the XC978 Loader and XE380E Hydraulic Excavator. Both models meet stringent EU Stage V emission standards and are equipped with powerful Cummins engines. More highly anticipated features are:

This significant participation at Hillhead marks an important step in XCMG’s strategic global expansion and strengthens ties with the European market. “Our presence here not only underscores our commitment to Europe, but also enhances our cooperation with local markets,” stated Alan Sams, the Sales Director of XCMG UK, during an interview at the event.

XCMG has established a strong dealer support network throughout Britain and Ireland, ensuring rapid service response times within two hours and spare parts delivery within 24 hours, a testament to their dedication to customer service excellence.

Collaborations with eight major local dealers, including Rygor Plant, the largest Mercedes-Benz dealer in Britain, and others like Mervyn Lambert Plant, emphasize strong local partnerships fostering growth both regionally and globally.

By aligning cutting-edge technology with localized customer support networks across Europe while continuing innovation tailored specifically towards regional demands; this initiative by XCMG not only showcases their engineering prowess but also their proactive approach towards sustainable practices within industry standards.

Looking ahead, XCMG is developing larger mining excavators, like the XE500E and XE750E, as well as specialized machinery, such as XE220ELL and XE260ELL with long-reach arms, set to revolutionize specific industry tasks. Additionally, plans are underway to introduce smaller loaders as well, like the XC918HST, along with the electric model XC968EV by 2025, catering further to diverse operational needs within UK’s construction sector.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459257/XCMG_Machinery_Debuts_Nearly_20_High_Performance_Machines_UK_s_Hillhead_2024.jpg

