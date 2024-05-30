XCMG Machinery Demonstrates the Next-Gen Green and Smart Construction Equipment in Xuzhou to 1,200 Invited Guests from Over 60 Countries and Regions

30 Maggio 2024

XUZHOU, China, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At its comprehensive testing ground in Jia Wang, Xuzhou, China, XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, “XCMG”) showcased its latest advancements with over 200 products across 12 categories featuring green, complete set, and intelligent construction equipment solutions. This event highlighted innovative new energy solutions, including signature models like the XE1200GM material handler and XC968-EV electric loader, to over 1,200 invited guests from over 60 countries and regions during the 6th Customer Festival.

The Company demonstrated a powerful lineup of machinery designed to meet modern construction demands with sustainability at the forefront. These machines represent a significant leap towards reducing carbon footprints in heavy industries.

The demonstration included an efficient pairing of D360 bulldozers with D200H high-drive dozers for rapid material laying and road leveling. This was complemented by insulated transport vehicles that ensure quality asphalt paving by maintaining temperature during transit. Additionally, unmanned road rollers were used for compaction, showcasing XCMG’s advancements in digitalized smart construction technologies.

Across a 7,000-square-meter outdoor demonstration area, XCMG showcased an array of machinery, including cranes, excavators, road machinery, loaders, utility machinery, and aerial work platforms.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2425838/photo.jpg

