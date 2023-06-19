XCMG Machinery Highlights Safe, Reliable and Efficient Aerial Work Platform Equipment Products and Solutions at APEX 2023

Giugno 19, 2023

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”, SHE:000425) is exhibiting six scissor-fork type aerial work platforms and three boom-type aerial work platform products at the APEX 2023 show in Maastricht, the Netherlands. The triennial trade show is organized by KHL Group, the world’s largest construction information provider.

The broadened application scenarios and scope of construction operations are raising higher demands for the load capacity and adaptability of aerial work platforms. At APEX 2023, XCMG featured its straight-boom aerial work platform models XGS28ACK and XGS40E that have the advantages of powerful drive, exceptional performance, high efficiency, and convenient operation to meet the market demands.

The XGS28ACK, with maximum operation height of 28.8 meters, loading capacity of 460 kilograms, and gradeability of 45 percent, adopts lithium battery as the power source that’s more robust than conventional lead batteries. The boom structure of three-section telescopic boom and tower boom plus a flying jib enables the equipment with obstacle climbing ability, and the dual load control system can adjust the operating range automatically according to the load to meet the various loading demands. The XGS28ACK can be applied in a wide range of construction tasks, especially for building, bridge, steel structure, and installation constructions.

“The superior product performance is attributed to XCMG’s leading advantages in intelligent manufacturing, realizing the deep integration of informatization and industrialization, while guaranteeing the production process quality to the greatest extent,” said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG.

Sustainability has become a key agenda globally and propelled by the commitment to achieve “dual carbon” goals, XCMG has accelerated the electrification upgrades of its aerial work platform products and solutions, integrating IoT, big data, industrial internet technologies and more to achieve green, digitalized and intelligent development.

At APEX 2023, XCMG also debuted XG1823ERT, the electric rough-terrain scissor-fork type aerial work platform in the European market, the compact structure, large loading capacity, long battery life, and sustainable designs of which makes it a trustworthy, green solution for tasks such as large-load installation and collaborative operations, especially tasks like fire protection and ventilation piping, lighting, glass, curtain wall installation, painting, wall repair and more.

“Looking ahead, XCMG will continue to focus on the R&D of intelligent electric equipment products while expanding overseas market with advanced and endurable products,” said Yang.

For more information, please visit https://xcmg-europe.de/en/xcmg-europe-en/.

