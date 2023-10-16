app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

XCMG Machinery Showcases Latest Emergency Rescue Equipment and Solution at China Fire 2023

Ottobre 16, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (“XCMG”, SHE:000425) exhibited a comprehensive lineup of 16 emergency rescue equipment products and one virtual simulation training system for five major application scenarios of high-rise rescue, industrial fire, urban inland inundation, geological disaster, and forest fire prevention and control at the 20th China International Fire Protection Equipment Technology Conference & Exposition which is held from October 10 to 13 in Beijing, China.

“We’re witnessing more frequent extreme weathers and natural disasters in recent years, the demand for emergency rescue equipment continues to grow, XCMG leverages its leading advantages in developing and manufacturing firefighting machinery equipment for various scenarios – our aerial fire trucks have been ranked No.1 in domestic sales for 13 years consecutively, and we’ve been exploring new technologies, new products, and new fields to establish a comprehensive portfolio of more than 100 emergency rescue equipment products of different categories as well as set solutions,” said Li Qianjin, assistant president of XCMG and general manager of XCMG Fire Safety Equipment.

Innovative equipment breaking through new grounds

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248033/The_DG101_Aerial_Fire_Truck_XCMG_Machinery_Has_Been_Debut.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-showcases-latest-emergency-rescue-equipment-and-solution-at-china-fire-2023-301957455.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Pantum Brings Latest Printer Products for Enterprises and Households at GITEX Global 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pantum, a leading printer solution pro…

The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit has successfully concluded, ushering in a new era of green and intelligent travel

WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From October 15 to 19, 2023, the OMODA & JAECOO In…

TYSON FURY VS FRANCIS NGANNOU TO BE SHOWN ON DAZN PPV IN MULTIPLE TERRITORIES ON OCTOBER 28

DAZN brings ‘Battle of the Baddest’ live from Riyadh to over 200 territories LONDON, Oct. 16, 202…

BlackBerry Announces Generative AI Powered Cybersecurity Assistant

BlackBerry innovation acts as a Generative AI powered SOC Analyst to increase efficiency and redu…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl