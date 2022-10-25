XCMG Showcases 13 Specially Designed Excavators for European High-End Market at bauma 2022

Ottobre 25, 2022

MUNICH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG, (SHE:000425) are exhibiting 13 excavators, specially designed for the high-end market in Europe, at the world’s largest construction industry event, bauma 2022, taking place between October 24th and 30th in Munich, Germany.

A leader in innovation and one of the top three companies in the global construction machinery industry, the 13 excavators from XCMG on show include 2 green energy and 11 intelligent products:

(1) XE27U-E

New electric short-tail excavator, energy-saving and environmentally friendly, low-voltage system and short charging time, equipped with a mature hydraulic system, AUX1&AUX2 and hydraulic quick-coupler pipelines to meet various needs.

(2) XE35U-E

Battery driven, zero emissions, light vibration, lower noise, higher safety characteristics, six to eight hours battery life from one hour charge, environmentally friendly.

(3) XE19E

EU emission stage V Kubota engine, short-tail design, OPG/FOPS safety canopy, retractable chassis, and deflectable boom.

(4) XE20E

EU emission stage V Kubota engine, three sets of hydraulic pipelines, ergonomic and luxury cab with TOPS/ROPS safety design, retractable chassis, and deflectable boom.

(5) XE27E

EU emission stage V Kubota engine, short-tail design, three sets of hydraulic pipelines, ergonomic and luxury cab with TOPS/ROPS/OPG safety design, new seven-inch LCD monitor, deflectable boom.

(6) XE35E

EU emission stage V Yanmar engine, short-tail design, three sets of hydraulic pipelines, two sets of electric proportional joysticks, front tiltable cab, suspension seat, deflectable boom, and easy maintenance access.

(7) XE55E

EU emission stage V Kubota engine, short-tail design, three sets of hydraulic pipelines, two sets of electric proportional joysticks, ergonomic and luxury design cab, suspension seat, check valve for boom and arm, deflectable boom, and easy maintenance access.

(8) XE80E

XE80E has an operating weight of nearly 9 tons and is equipped with 3 sets of hydraulic pipelines and 2 sets of electric proportional joysticks; an ergonomic luxury cab with suspension seat; a boom and arm safety valve as standard; and two-piece boom.

(9) XE155ECR

EU emission stage V Commis engine, with operating weight of nearly 16.6 tons, three sets of hydraulic pipelines, two sets of electric proportional joysticks, ergonomic and luxury design cab, suspension seat, check valve for boom and arm, two-piece boom, and easy maintenance access.

(10) XE220E

EU emission stage V Cummins engine, with operating weight of nearly 23.5 tons, adopting intelligent weighing technology to monitor the digging weight of the bucket to prevent overload and under-load. The use of electronic fences improves the safety of operations, and the joint control of pumps and valves can perfectly match the working conditions of slopes and embankments.

(11) XE260EN

EU emission stage V Cummins engine, with operating weight of nearly 26.8 tons, three sets of hydraulic pipelines, two sets of electric proportional joysticks, eight kinds of attachments & three kinds of working modes, eight inches LCD monitor, ergonomic and luxury design cab, suspension seat, two-piece boom design, check valve for boom and arm, and easy maintenance access.

(12) XE160WE

EU emission stage V Cummins B4.5 Engine, intelligent electronic control system, remote fault diagnosis function, rear and right-view cameras and intelligent security alarm system, two-piece boom, heavy-duty reinforced chassis and reinforced equipment.

(13) XE500EHR

EU emission stage V Cummins QSX12 engine, advanced XCMG Excavator Intelligent Control System (XEICS), “30°Heads up” function of cab, maximum operation height of 27.65 meters, reinforced two-piece boom, optimized hydraulic system.

With over 150 countries and regions exported, XCMG excavators have earned a good reputation with customers from countries including America, Brazil, India and Nigeria. Technological innovation and internationalization are two of its major strategies that striving to be a world-class excavator company.

XCMG will be appearing in booths FS.1005/4, FS.1105/2 and FS.1105/7 at bauma 2022 at the Trade Fair Center Messe München.

