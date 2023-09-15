app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Xebia receives 2023 AppMarket Solution Awards from Appian

Settembre 15, 2023

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xebia, a pioneer and leader in the low-code software development space, has been honored with the Cross-Industry Value Award at the 2023 AppMarket Solution Awards.

This recognition underscores Xebia’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and its relentless pursuit of being the best value provider to global clients across industries on their low-code journeys. It also marks Xebia’s sixth consecutive year winning this award. 

The Appian AppMarket Solution Awards recognize and celebrate Appian partners for their exceptional innovation, impact, and execution. The Cross-Industry Value Award highlights Xebia’s Procurement 360 solution that provides an end-to-end transparent procurement process. It brings together people, data, AI, and processes to remove silos and provide a unified and integrated “procure to pay” solution. As Appian describes, “The applicability of Procurement 360 across industries, combined with a strong resonance among target audiences, delivers strong cross-industry value.”

“Xebia has consistently proven to be a prolific and successful partner, as evidenced most recently by their latest achievement: the Procurement 360 solution,” said Ben Dudley, Director of Community Experience, Appian. “P360 redefines procurement processes seamlessly while integrating data from various sources to deliver an exceptional procurement experience across industries. We are proud of their work to create a feature-rich, agile, scalable and seamlessly integrable Procurement Management Solution on the Appian platform.”

Appian explains that the winners of its AppMarket Solution Awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on their “innovative use of the latest Appian data fabric, process automation, total experience, and demonstrated success.”

Xebia’s achievement reaffirms its position as a leader in the low-code technology landscape and further exemplifies its dedication to propelling industries into the future of automation.  “We want to sincerely thank Appian for recognizing Procurement 360 with the prestigious Appian App Market award for the sixth year in a row,” said Tarun Khatri, Managing Director of Xebia’s Appian Practice. “This achievement truly highlights our expertise in the Appian ecosystem and our unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions that bring value to our customers right from the start.”

For more information about Xebia and its revolutionary low-code solutions, please visit Xebia.com.

About Xebia 

Xebia is a digital transformation leader, serving the top-250 global companies with comprehensive IT solutions. Operating in 16 countries with development centers across the US, Latin America, Western Europe, Poland, Nordics, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Xebia’s experts specialize in Technology Consulting, Software Engineering, Product Development, Data & AI, Cloud, Low Code, Agile

Transformation & DevSecOps, and Quality Assurance. Alongside top-notch IT Consulting & Software development, Xebia offers time-efficient Standardized Solutions and education through its Academy. With a 100% YoY growth rate for two years, Xebia is a driving force in the expanding digital transformation market. Xebia was recently recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in the “Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023” for Appian services.

About Appian 

Appian is a software company providing automation solutions that accelerate the creation of high-impact business applications and workflows. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. Learn more at appian.com.

Contact:

Maureen ElsberryGlobal VP of Communications & EditorialXebiaMaureen.elsberry@xebia.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883841/Xebia_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xebia-receives-2023-appmarket-solution-awards-from-appian-301928982.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Investire in ETF: una guida per conoscere a fondo questi strumenti d’investimento

(Adnkronos) – Milano 15 settembre 2023. Su scala globale, nel primo semestre del 2023, le attivit…

Evadore, pioniera dell’ecosistema ReFi sostenibile, listata negli exchanges di criptovalute

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 15/09/2023 – La criptovaluta Evadore lavora per un futuro sostenibile attra…

La Georgetown University a Washington DC celebrerà il Premio Eccellenza Italiana sabato 14 ottobre 2023 – Washington DC

(Adnkronos) – Roma – 15.09.2023 – Il modello italiano di Eccellenza e Sostenibilità, unico al mon…

Slenergy to Unveil its Game-Changing iShare-Home Solar Solution in Italy

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a world increasingly focused on sustainable…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl