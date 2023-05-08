app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Xiamen Airlines wins Freddie Awards for loyalty programme

Maggio 8, 2023

– XIAMEN, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xiamen Airlines Egret Miles won The 210 Awards — “Best Up-and-Coming Programme of the year” in the Middle East/Asia/Oceanic region of Freddie Awards 2023. becoming the first airline in China to win this honor.

Established in 1988, The Freddie Awards is the most prestigious member-generated awards in the travel loyalty industry and are now in their 32nd year. The awards are voted online and the winners are some of the most influential companies in the world.

This year, with most of the airlines in Asia Pacific and the Middle East participating in the awards, Egret Miles won The 210 Awards. It also won the second place in the Program of the Year, and achieved good results in Best Promotion (second), Best Customer Service (third) and Best Redemption Ability (fourth), making it the first Chinese airline to be ranked among the leading loyalty programs in the middle east/asia/oceania regions.

Since its establishment, the Egret Miles has been dedicated to improving passenger satisfaction and club operations. Egret Miles is free to join and members can earn Egret points by flying with Xiamen Airlines or consuming at Xiamen Airlines’ partners, and the points can be redeemed for award tickets, travel services, points mall gifts and airport goods, etc. VIP members can also enjoy additional points, free upgrade opportunities and other VIP benefits. Egret VIP members are also entitled to enjoy SkyTeam Elite/Elite plus benefits.

The Egret Miles will continue to practice sustainable development, bring quality travel experiences to Egret members, take more people to travel the world and let more passengers enjoy Xiamen Airlines’ high quality services around the world.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071582/Xiamen_Airlines_wins_Freddie_Awards_loyalty_programme.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xiamen-airlines-wins-freddie-awards-for-loyalty-programme-301818128.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

SI GROUP APPOINTS TERRY WALSH AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

– Walsh brings nearly 30 years of experience managing global operations THE WOODLANDS, Texas, M…

Schneider Electric contribuisce al restauro della cattedrale di Notre-Dame

(Rueil-Malmaison (France) / Bergamo, 8 maggio 2023) – • Schneider Electric e l’agenzia pubblica R…

Introducing AeroPress Clear: The Highly Anticipated & Sought-After Coffee Press from AeroPress, Inc.

– AeroPress Clear combines the same patented breakthrough technology and durability of the accla…

The 133rd Canton Fair’s Offline Exhibition Ends on a High Note, Demonstrating Resilience of China’s Foreign Trade

– GUANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 133rd Canton Fair’s offline exhibition has d…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl