app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Xinhua Silk Road: CEIS releases report on new energy industry development in China’s Changzhou

Febbraio 3, 2023

– BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Changzhou City in east China’sJiangsu Province occupies a leading position in the development of new energy industry, according to a report released Saturday by China Economic Information Service (CEIS), a subsidiary of Xinhua News Agency.

Based on years of tracking research on Changzhou, CEIS analyzes Changzhou’s industrial history, competitive advantages, industrial ecosphere and other aspects in the report.

According to the report, Changzhou has five main advantages in building itself into a leading city in new energy sector. As one of important birthplaces of modern national industry and commerce in China, Changzhou has accumulated rich industrial experience and foundations and timely seized the opportunity to deepen the layout in multiple fields of new energy industry.

In addition, Changzhou has steadily improved the production and innovation ability led by local key enterprises and institutions, persisted in attracting and cultivating innovative talents to build an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem of new energy industry and also promoted the city’s comprehensive green transformation.

In recent years, Changzhou’s new energy industry has witnessed strong growth, with the industrial agglomeration level ranking fifth in China and the investment heat evaluation ranking first in China, said Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee, during a conference on local new energy industry development recently held in Changzhou.

In 2022, nine enterprises in Changzhou have been listed in Top 500 Chinese Private Enterprises, four listed in the Global Unicorn List, and eight industrial enterprises with annual output value of more than 10 billion yuan were added in the city, according to Chen.

Changzhou continues to promote the development of local new energy industry, aiming to build itself into a leading city in new energy sector that leads the Yangtze River Delta region, radiates to the whole country and also has global influence.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332445.html 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995377/report.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-ceis-releases-report-on-new-energy-industry-development-in-chinas-changzhou-301738177.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

/C O R R E C T I O N — Darktrace/

– In the news release, NEW RESEARCH FINDS ORGANIZATIONS NEED TO ADOPT A HOLISTIC APPROACH TO IMP…

ReadyWise Announces Availability on Amazon in Europe

– LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ReadyWise, the leading manufacturer of Emergency Food Sup…

China’s Largest Exported Telescopic Crane, XCMG XCC2000, Completes Its First Assignment in Europe

– LIVNO, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the completion of the first w…

United For – United With – The Girls and Women of Afghanistan

– ECW Director Yasmine Sherif Statement: 500 Days After Taliban Ban on Girls’ Secondary Educatio…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl