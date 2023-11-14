app-menu Social mobile

Xinhua Silk Road: China pushes forward preservation, inheritance and promotion of Yangtze River culture

Novembre 14, 2023

– BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese cities along the basin of the Yangtze River, the longest waterway in China, including Nanjing, Chongqing, and Wuhan, have striven to seize the opportunities for cultural development of the Yangtze River and actively pushed forward the protection, inheritance and promotion of the Yangtze River culture in recent years.

As one of the cradles of the Chinese civilization, Nanjing, capital of east China’sJiangsu Province, holds a unique position as a key area for protecting, inheriting, and carrying forward the Yangtze River culture.

On November 9, a symposium on promoting the cultural development of the Yangtze River was held in Nanjing.

At the symposium, the China-Yangtze River Cultural Development City Index Report for 2023 and a blue book on the cultural development of the Yangtze River from 2022 to 2023 were unveiled.

It is learned that Chongqing, Wuhan, Nanchang and Jiujiang have also quickened their space to preserve, pass on, and promote the culture of the Yangtze River by focusing on cultural relics and heritage preservation, and ecological restoration and civilization construction.

In order to promote the integration and symbiosis of humanity and economy, the provinces and cities along the Yangtze River have taken a raft of measures to continuously transform ecological resources into economic wealth while protecting environment.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337160.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-china-pushes-forward-preservation-inheritance-and-promotion-of-yangtze-river-culture-301987333.html

