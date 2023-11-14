app-menu Social mobile

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu brand TingHua makes a splash at 2023 Business & Philanthropy Forum in Singapore

Novembre 14, 2023

– BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese baijiu brand TingHua impressed participants of the 2023 Business & Philanthropy Forum held from November 9 to 10 in Singapore with its upgraded baijiu series of pleasant taste.

TingHua has been dedicated to making baijiu both tasty and healthy, Chris Zheng, international market development director of Qinghai Spring Medicinal Resources Technology Co., Ltd. (600381.SH), which is the owner of the baijiu brand, said when addressing the forum. 

To achieve the objective, TingHua has taken mellow aged spirits as the base and used innovative techniques to increase beneficial components that can improve baijiu taste and aroma while reduce components harmful to health such as fusel oil and aldehydes during brewing processes. 

TingHua baijiu also showed up as the only designated prize in the lucky draw section of the auction of the forum.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337142.html

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275807/image.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-baijiu-brand-tinghua-makes-a-splash-at-2023-business–philanthropy-forum-in-singapore-301986835.html

