Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Fujian’s Dehua promotes white porcelain at Autumn Fair in Birmingham, UK

– BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fujian Dehua County Investment Promotion Meeting and Ceramic Enterprise Supply-Demand Matchmaking Meeting were held in Birmingham of the United Kingdom on September 4.

Fifteen ceramic enterprises from Dehua County of Quanzhou City, east China’sFujian Province, brought over 2,000 excellent Dehua ceramics to the Birmingham Autumn Fair in the UK.

As early as 3700 years ago, Dehua had started making ceramics, becoming an important birthplace of Chinese ceramic culture. Ceramics are now the most important leading industry in Dehua, with products from over 4000 ceramic companies being exported to more than 190 countries and regions, said Huang Wenjie, party chief of the Dehua County.

In 2015, Dehua was awarded the title of “World Capital of Ceramics” by the World Council for Handicrafts of the United Nations, Huang added.

The establishment of a Dehua porcelain display area in the fair provides a valuable platform for supply and purchase parties to better know each other, he said.

“We established new contacts with Chinese manufacturers this year, allowing buyers to see that all manufacturers not only have beautiful products but also adhere to responsible purchasing principles,” said Nicola Meadows, Divisional Managing Director for the Retail, Manufacturing and Engineering Division of Hyve Exhibition Group.

Four Dehua porcelain companies conducted promotional demonstrations at the event. An official of Fujian Quanzhou Shunmei Group Co., Ltd. told that the company has already established business dealings with several large retailers in the UK and hopes to further expand cooperation and market development through this expo.

The Dehua delegation also visited the famous British ceramic brand Wedgwood’s Ceramic Culture Park and the Cross-Border E-commerce Oversea Exhibition Centre.

The Autumn Fair was first held in 1976. It is a long-standing and influential consumer goods fair in the UK. This year’s fair attracted over 600 exhibitors and over 19,000 buyers from around the world.

