app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Fujian’s Dehua promotes white porcelain at Autumn Fair in Birmingham, UK

Settembre 8, 2023

– BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fujian Dehua County Investment Promotion Meeting and Ceramic Enterprise Supply-Demand Matchmaking Meeting were held in Birmingham of the United Kingdom on September 4.

Fifteen ceramic enterprises from Dehua County of Quanzhou City, east China’sFujian Province, brought over 2,000 excellent Dehua ceramics to the Birmingham Autumn Fair in the UK.

As early as 3700 years ago, Dehua had started making ceramics, becoming an important birthplace of Chinese ceramic culture. Ceramics are now the most important leading industry in Dehua, with products from over 4000 ceramic companies being exported to more than 190 countries and regions, said Huang Wenjie, party chief of the Dehua County.

In 2015, Dehua was awarded the title of “World Capital of Ceramics” by the World Council for Handicrafts of the United Nations, Huang added.

The establishment of a Dehua porcelain display area in the fair provides a valuable platform for supply and purchase parties to better know each other, he said.

“We established new contacts with Chinese manufacturers this year, allowing buyers to see that all manufacturers not only have beautiful products but also adhere to responsible purchasing principles,” said Nicola Meadows, Divisional Managing Director for the Retail, Manufacturing and Engineering Division of Hyve Exhibition Group.

Four Dehua porcelain companies conducted promotional demonstrations at the event. An official of Fujian Quanzhou Shunmei Group Co., Ltd. told that the company has already established business dealings with several large retailers in the UK and hopes to further expand cooperation and market development through this expo.

The Dehua delegation also visited the famous British ceramic brand Wedgwood’s Ceramic Culture Park and the Cross-Border E-commerce Oversea Exhibition Centre.

The Autumn Fair was first held in 1976. It is a long-standing and influential consumer goods fair in the UK. This year’s fair attracted over 600 exhibitors and over 19,000 buyers from around the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336010.html

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205200/Dehua.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-china-fujians-dehua-promotes-white-porcelain-at-autumn-fair-in-birmingham-uk-301921709.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Al via la XV edizione di “Una vita da Fiaba” di L.I.F.E. Onlus, associazione supportata dal CSR Award della Fondazione Entain

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 8 settembre 2023– Domenica 10 settembre alle 20:30, in piazza Duomo ad Acirea…

Si è aperta ad Arpino la XIª Edizione della Scuola Estiva, sul tema “La guerra nell’ Europa del XXI° Secolo”

(Adnkronos) – 8 settembre 2023. “La guerra fa parte del destino dell’uomo, è una condizione ineli…

Ampace Will Make Its Debut at China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition, Pioneering a New Era in E-motorcycle Power

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On September 15, Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited…

Recrowd: Una Rivoluzione nell’Investimento Immobiliare In Un Mondo di Opportunità

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 08 Settembre 2023- Recrowd, una piattaforma all’avanguardia nel crowdfundin…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl