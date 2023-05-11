app-menu Social mobile

Xinhua Silk Road: E China’s Dehua casts porcelain promoting video on Times Square big screen again

Maggio 11, 2023

BEIJING, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quanzhou Dehua County’s porcelain promoting video titled “Blanc de Chine” has been cast on the NASDAQ big screen in Times Square at New York, the United States, showcasing Dehua-made porcelain to the overseas audiences.

This is the second time that Dehua County has made its porcelain promoting film appeared on the big screen of Times Square since last year.

The video of “Blanc de Chine” will be cast 100 times a day, showing the audiences with the delicate beauty of Dehua porcelain and the beauty of the county’s landscape.

Dehua, located at east China’sFujian province, is an important porcelain production area as well as the largest porcelain handicraft production and export base in China. Dehua porcelain is one of the main export commodities in ancient China and has played an important role in promoting cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

Since the Song Dynasty, with the prosperity of commerce and overseas trade in Quanzhou Port, Dehua porcelain has been sold in large quantities to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. “BLANC DE CHINE” is originated from the French praise for Dehua porcelain made during the Ming Dynasty.

Some of the official licensed commodities of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and the ceramic versions of the mascots of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games Bingdundun and Xuerongrong, were manufactured in Dehua.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334005.html

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074666/Dehua.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-dehua-casts-porcelain-promoting-video-on-times-square-big-screen-again-301821768.html

