app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Xinhua Silk Road: Museum showcasing culture of China’s largest prehistoric stone city opens to public

Novembre 30, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A museum dedicated to the culture of Shimao, which is an archaeological site with a stone-built city dating back approximately 4,000 years, opened to the public on Wednesday, showing the important value and unique position of Shimao culture in the origin of the Chinese civilization.

The Shimao museum, located in Shenmu City, northwest China’sShaanxi Province, covers an area of 12,890 square meters. It showcases a collection of 688 pieces or sets of artifacts unearthed at the Shimao site and those related to Shimao culture, including jade, stoneware, pottery, bone tools and colorful murals, in an exhibition area of 5,943 square meters.

Spanning about 4.2 million square meters, the Shimao site is dubbed China’s largest prehistoric stone city ever discovered.

Since a systematic archaeological survey in 2012, remarkable discoveries including remains of house foundations in orderly rows and high-level burial grounds have been unearthed. The relics then become an important part for the study of early Chinese civilization.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337455.html

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289353/Shimao.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-museum-showcasing-culture-of-chinas-largest-prehistoric-stone-city-opens-to-public-302001867.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Comviva revealed as Market Leader for digital wallet platforms by Juniper Research

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and da…

SMIRNOFF INITIATIVE REIGNITES SOCIAL CONNECTIONS THROUGH CULTURAL ACTS AROUND THE WORLD

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Smirnoff, the world’s #1 vodka[1], is today unveiling multi…

Korean Temple Food: Culinary Healing for the Soul – What’s driving global interest in Temple Food?

–          Le Cordon Bleu has been offering both online and offline lectures for three consecutiv…

Prima riunione del tavolo di lavoro STS-AGIC

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 30 novembre 2023- Si è svolta ieri, 29 novembre, a Roma la prima riunione del…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI