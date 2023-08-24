app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Xinhua Silk Road: N. China’s Arxan welcomes global tourists to experience natural beauty

Agosto 24, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference will be held from September 2 to 3 in Arxan, Xing’an League in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, welcoming tourists from home and abroad to join and indulge in the beautiful natural scenery of Arxan, according to information released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at a press conference held on Monday.

Arxan is situated in the southwestern part of the middle section of the Greater Khingan Range, China’s largest virgin forest. Bestowed with rich natural resources, such as forests, hot springs, and beautiful snow, the city has emerged as a popular tourist destination.

The 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference aims to promote development of Arxan’s tourism industry. The grand event will include nine major activities, including an opening ceremony, a self-driving tour through the Greater Khingan Range, a rural artistic campaign, forums on culture and tourism as well as tourism-empowered rural revitalization and common prosperity, exhibitions on “intangible cultural heritage + tourism” experience and Arxan’s development history in past decade, a tourism-themed exchange meeting, and vacation tourism product experience event.

During the conference, a camping rally, forest music festival, food festival offering Chinese, Russian and Mongolian dishes, and float parade will also be held to present new formats and scenarios of Arxan’s tourism sector.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335727.html

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192334/Xinhua.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-n-chinas-arxan-welcomes-global-tourists-to-experience-natural-beauty-301909115.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Infosys Onboards Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal as Ambassador for the Brand and Infosys’ Digital Innovation

BENGALURU, India and MALLORCA, Spain, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INF…

Vittra APS Unique composite by FGM is appointed as a solution to a clinical problem by the renowned agency Dental Advisor

JOINVILLE, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Vittra APS Unique composite, by FGM Dental G…

Petnow Expands Its Biometric Pet Identification App to More European Countries with German Language Support at IFA Berlin

The app’s reputation as an animal-friendly alternative to microchips is established in various na…

Elektro Gorenjska Reduces Development Time by 90% with Peregrine Connect’s Low-Code Integration Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Peregrine Connect integration platform has been sel…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl