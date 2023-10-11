app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Xinhua Silk Road: Report on global fashion vitality index released to empower construction of international consumption center cities

Ottobre 11, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Fashion Industry Index – Fashion Week Vitality Index Report for 2022 was officially unveiled in Shanghai on October 8.

Shanghai Fashion Week was ranked among the top five fashion events in the world, after Paris, Milan, New York and London, according to the report released by China Economic Information Service under Xinhua News Agency.

The report points out that it is necessary to give full play to the important role of global fashion events in innovating consumption scenes and stimulating consumption vitality in a bid to inject new momentum into the construction of international consumption center cities.

From the perspective of sub-indexes, the sub-index of “factor agglomeration” measures the “hard power” of global fashion weeks, such as the number of fashion activities, the involvement of globally recognized brands, etc. The result showed that international fashion weeks still remain the strong engine to lead global fashion trends.

The “media transmission” sub-index measures factors, including online media coverage, internet search and social media popularity as well as the balance of content distribution, which reflects the social attention and acknowledgment of global fashion weeks. After only Paris and New York, Shanghai Fashion Week won eye-catching performance in the term of internet search and social media popularity.

The sub-index of “industry influence” gauges the number of designers, venue construction and fashion education, turning a spotlight on the “soft power” of the fashion industry. As a result, Asian fashion weeks are still far behind first-tier global fashion events and have more room to grow.

Released in March 2018 for the first time, the report is aimed at delivering the voice of China to the global fashion industry through quantitative analysis constituted by evaluation models from factor agglomeration, media transmission, and industry influence.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336390.html

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243966/e740ea8367f64436b9a97a1d2417585b.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-report-on-global-fashion-vitality-index-released-to-empower-construction-of-international-consumption-center-cities-301953008.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

“AI and Innovation: a creative revolution in business?” Publication of a new book by SKEMA’s professor, Margherita Pagani

PARIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In her new book, Margherita Pagani explores the interaction …

CGTN: Bonding through sports, Hangzhou Asian Games promotes an Asian community with a share future

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Syrian boxer Ahmad Ghousoon claimed a hard-fought bronze i…

LES MILLS XR BODYCOMBAT breaks new ground with multi-reality fitness gaming

Latest instalment of world’s most popular VR fitness app takes workouts into a new dimension by o…

Carccu® awarded PEFC forest certification for environmental responsibility

The packaging materials manufacturer Carccu® was awarded the Programme for the Endorsement of For…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl