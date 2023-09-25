app-menu Social mobile

Xtep Unveils Milestone Brand Strategy Upgrade to Offer World-Class Running Shoes and Gears

Settembre 25, 2023

Xtep’s international roadmap sprints for win-win success with global partners

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xtep International Holdings Limited (“Xtep”), a leading professional sportswear company, has launched its milestone brand strategy upgrade of “World-class Running Shoes of China Xtep” in August at the achievement conference held at the Great Wall in Beijing.

Marking a new chapter in innovation, Xtep launched the latest additions to its championship 160X running shoe series – the feature-packed 160X 5.0 PRO and 160X 5.0 models. With over 16 years of experience in specializing in performance running gear, Xtep has established a robust product portfolio spanning all levels, from amateur to professional. This running pedigree was evident in the first half of 2023, as Xtep cemented its number one position in China with a 42% wear rate among the top 100 male marathoners.

In March, runner He Jie wore the Xtep “160X PRO” in a marathon event in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province and broke the Chinese men’s marathon national record, which had remained untouched for nearly 15 years. And just in the past year, runners wearing the “160X” series have secured 17 World Athletics Label Road Races championships.

The new “160X” running shoes adopt the brand’s world-class “XTEP ACE” midsole technology with stronger propulsion and stability, which is coupled with Xtep’s new “Light Flex” shoe upper technology that ensures lasting breathability while reducing the weight to relieve the burden. The multiple upgrades allow runners to enjoy powerful propulsion, comfort, and stability.

Xtep’s brand strength has been improving constantly, demonstrating robust growth momentum and competitive advantages. The solid performance is a testament to its resilience, adaptability, and keen understanding of the evolving Chinese market.

As part of Xtep’s global development roadmap, the brand is launching initiatives to bring investments in the key regions including East Europe, West Europe, the Middle East, and Africa:

More information: https://www.instagram.com/xtepofficial/

Looking ahead, Xtep will continually advance product R&D and innovation, boost support for competitions and athletes, and facilitate running club operations to lead running industry development.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219989/IMG_2360_JPG.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtep-unveils-milestone-brand-strategy-upgrade-to-offer-world-class-running-shoes-and-gears-301937380.html

