XTrend Becomes Gold Sponsor for the Dancing Queen Foundation’s Annual Charity Walk

18 Ottobre 2024

– LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — XTrend, a global leader in online trading solutions, is proud to announce its role as the Gold Sponsor for the Dancing Queen Foundation’s (DQ Foundation) 16th Annual Charity Walk, an event dedicated to raising funds and promoting social awareness for children and teenagers’ psychological well-being in Cyprus.

The DQ Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of young people, focuses on enhancing their mental health and overall quality of life. Through its initiatives, the foundation strives to create a supportive environment for children and teenagers, offering resources and programs that foster emotional resilience, growth, and well-being.

XTrend, known for its innovative trading platform and commitment to social responsibility, is honored to support this vital cause. The company’s involvement as Gold Sponsor highlights its dedication to contributing positively to the communities it operates in. The partnership with DQ Foundation aligns with XTrend’s mission to promote positive change and well-being beyond the financial sector.

“At XTrend, we believe in the importance of mental health, especially for the younger generation. Partnering with the DQ Foundation allows us to extend our impact by supporting initiatives that directly improve the lives of children and teenagers in Cyprus,” said Michael Rezaie, CEO of XTrend. “We are honored to stand by the DQ Foundation as they continue their vital work in nurturing the psychological well-being of these young individuals.”

The 16th Annual Charity Walk will bring together participants from all over Cyprus and beyond, with the goal of raising significant funds to support the foundation’s ongoing programs. Proceeds from the event will go towards funding critical mental health programs and services for children and teenagers, including counseling, educational workshops, and other support systems aimed at improving their psychological well-being.

XTrend remains committed to making a positive social impact and looks forward to continuing its support for local communities through similar initiatives. This sponsorship further underscores the company’s dedication to giving back and driving positive change for future generations.

About XTrend

XTrend is a leading online trading platform, offering cutting-edge technology and access to a wide range of financial markets. With a focus on user experience and innovation, XTrend provides traders with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s dynamic financial landscape.

