XXImo becomes one of the first Visa card issuers in the EU to process payments entirely through the AWS Cloud, as it scales up its services to help customers meet new regulatory requirements

Novembre 29, 2023

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — XXImo, the corporate mobility payments platform, today announced that it is going all-in on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, and will become one of the first EU Visa card issuers to process payments entirely through the AWS Cloud, in the first quarter of 2024. Processing payments through AWS Payment Cryptography and Visa Cloud Connect will enable XXImo to optimize operational expenses and scale its business to help make flexible mobility payments accessible to corporate employers and resellers across Europe.

Processing its payments entirely through AWS will help XXImo scale and optimize its platform requirements and will give it the infrastructure to rapidly expand its business throughout Europe. As a licensed Payment and Electronic Money Institution (EMI), XXImo offers mobility payment cards with compliant payment processing directly to corporations, and as white-label solutions to resellers in the fuel, parking, charging, fleet management and leasing space. XXlmo projects that the demand for these compliant services will drive significant growth over the next two years.

XXImo supports modern mobility policies and provides its customers with detailed analysis of their employees’ mobility footprint, enabling them to meet requirements for reporting carbon emissions from their businesses. With XXImo cards accepted over the entire mobility network, including air travel, hotels, all forms of public transport, car hire, bike and scooter sharing and fuel, customers can give their employees more options for how they travel while measuring and managing their environmental impact.

XXImo is responding to the growing demand driven by sustainability reporting and regulations by going all-in on AWS, closing its data centers and migrating all operations to AWS. This will help ensure continuity, security and scalability for its payment processing platform. Implementing a cloud-native strategy with AWS will also enable XXImo to expand the scope of its research and development with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker, exploring how generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) can improve the experience of managing mobility for customers and their employees, while using machine learning to add new layers of analysis to its reporting.

“Going all-in on AWS and processing payments in the cloud will transform our business, providing a powerful new foundation for growth and innovation,” said XXImo’s Chief Technology Officer, Zaheer Sacranie. “This is an investment in the future of XXImo that we believe is already delivering strong returns.”

“XXImo’s commitment to innovation and enabling sustainability for its customers aligns perfectly with AWS’s own values,” said Tanuja Randery, managing director of AWS Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “This opens up exciting potential synergies between the two businesses going forward, and we’re looking forward to seeing where XXImo’s innovative use of the cloud will take it next.”

About XXImoXXImo, the all-in-one mobility management platform for corporations and resellers, was founded in 2011 and is part of AutoBinck Group – a Dutch family business that has grown into a key player in the European mobility market. XXImo has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the UK, Ireland, and France. Learn more at xximo.com

About AmazonAmazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287466/XXlmo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xximo-becomes-one-of-the-first-visa-card-issuers-in-the-eu-to-process-payments-entirely-through-the-aws-cloud-as-it-scales-up-its-services-to-help-customers-meet-new-regulatory-requirements-302000451.html