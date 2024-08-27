app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Yaber to Reveal Two Groundbreaking Technologies in Upcoming Premier Theater Projectors at IFA Berlin 2024

27 Agosto 2024

– NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As IFA Berlin 2024 approaches, Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, is thrilled to unveil two groundbreaking technologies that will power its latest flagship home theater projectors on Wednesday, September 4th, at 3 PM in the Hong Kong Room, Messe Berlin, Germany.

The new flagship projectors will showcase two cutting-edge technological innovations: CoolSwift and NovaGlow. Continuing the legacy of the flagship series, these advancements offer leading performance, innovative design and a high-quality experience for users. Full details will be unveiled at the launch event.

Media can experience these technological advancements firsthand at the launch event. Meanwhile, a live stream will be available online on YouTube. For those interested in attending in person, please contact media@yaber.com. Don’t miss this technological feast!

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

For the latest updates, visit www.yaber.com to redefine excellence in entertainment.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488362/Yaber_Product_Launch_Event_Coming_Soon.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-to-reveal-two-groundbreaking-technologies-in-upcoming-premier-theater-projectors-at-ifa-berlin-2024-302229400.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Il Derby d’Italia Inter-Juventus monopolizza Serie A e cannonieri Vlahovic sfida Lautaro: Dusan re dei bomber a 4,00 su Sisal.it

27 Agosto 2024
(Adnkronos) – Roma, 27 agosto 2024 – Il Derby d’Italia è pronto a infiammare la Serie A in questa…

La Visione Innovativa di Area Web Srl nel Mondo Digitale: Sfide e Opportunità nell’Era Digitale

27 Agosto 2024
(Adnkronos) – Bari, 27 Agosto 202 – . L’azienda di Bari, guidata da Bartolomeo Lobuono, Administr…

Ajisen Ramen Begins a New Chapter, Earning the Title “World’s No.1 Brand” of Noodle Restaurant

27 Agosto 2024
SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Ajisen Ramen has been awarded the prestigious c…

2024, IAI Global Design Award Unveiled: THINKCAR Tech’s THINKTOOL CE EVD Wins the Excellence Award!

27 Agosto 2024
SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The IAI Global Design Award, a highly regarded acc…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI