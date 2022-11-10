Yatsen Global Showcases Galenic and EVE LOM at 5th CIIE

Novembre 10, 2022

– SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yatsen Global debuted the latest innovations of its premium technology-oriented skin care brand Galenic, and EVE LOM, a high-end natural SPA brand from the UK, at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) now taking place in Shanghai. With the theme “Yatsen, A New Journey of Beauty Discovery”, the beauty group joined the event with the two overseas brands, simultaneously demonstrating its respect for the brands’ history and culture, and empowering product innovation with technology research and development to recast them with vitality and strength.

On the morning of November 6, Liu Fuxue, Deputy Director-General of the CIIE Bureau, Sohail Shaikh, Sector Director and Minister Counsellor, Creative, Consumer, Learning and Food Industries, British Consulate-General Shanghai, Pierre Moussy, Economic Counsellor for the French Consulate in Shanghai, and other distinguished guests joined David Huang, Founder, President and CEO of Yatsen Global Pte. Ltd at Yatsen Global’s opening ceremony.

David Huang said, “As a fast-growing global multi-brand beauty platform, Yatsen Global has been committed to bringing the supreme beauty products of some of the world’s leading skincare brands and international innovative technologies back here, raising their visibility and recognition of these brands in China, while helping them take a leap forward in the market.”

Eric Ducournau, CEO of Pierre Faber Group, also expressed his congratulations via video, emphasizing that “In the future, our company will continue to work with Galenic Laboratories to develop more high-performing skincare products with precise and cutting-edge formulation technologies, in a move to help women of all ages solve their specific skin concerns.”

At the event, EVE LOM Radiance Repair Retinol Serum made its world debut during the CCTV live broadcast. With the concept of creating a healthy anti-aging formulation, the EVE LOM Radiance Repair Retinol Serum, gentle-yet-potent, plumps and hydrates skin, delivering a firmer, smoother, and more even complexion over time. Galenic also showcased its Galenic Cosmeceutique Kit [N°1] Vitamine C and the new product Galenic Couture Secret D’Excellence Serum, alongside other outstanding products at the booth. Yatsen Global’s participation in the event with EVE LOM and Galenic reflected the importance the firm attaches to these two brands, as well as its strategic vision of establishing a global and multi-brand presence.

Yatsen Global announced that it will attend the 6th CIIE in 2023 and signed contracts at the opening ceremony, making it the first exhibitor to enter into a strategic partnership during the event. The beauty group also signed an agreement with Sun Yat-sen University whereby the two sides will collaborate in addressing beauty research issues. In addition, the firm joined hands with the university to release the latest results of the Chinese Skin Aging Research Platform, contributing to research on Chinese skin.

Yatsen Global will continue to develop a global muti-brand portfolio, allowing more brands to retain their unique DNA while relying on cutting-edge technologies and Yatsen Global’s brand operation capabilities to push the boundaries of brand development, renew their vitality in the Chinese market, and achieve new, quality growth in the long term.

