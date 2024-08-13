app-menu Social mobile

YES Delivers Multiple EcoCoat Systems

13 Agosto 2024

Yield Engineering Systems (YES) announced today that it has delivered multiple EcoCoat Vapor Deposition systems to a leading Diagnostic Testing customer

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yield Engineering Systems (YES) is a leading manufacturer of process equipment for AI and HPC semiconductor solutions as well as life sciences and biomedical applications. YES announced today that it has delivered multiple EcoCoat Vapor Deposition systems to a leading Diagnostic Testing customer. These systems will be utilized in the manufacturing of test platforms for Molecular Diagnostic Testing and PCR for DNA/RNA amplification. YES products have a long history of demonstrating superior uniformity and coating durability for both R&D environments and high volume manufacturing flows.

The EcoCoat system is designed to provide a highly uniform interface layer for a stable coupling chemistry that is required for chemical synthesis on wafer or glass substrates. This system provides superior quality and total cost of ownership (CoO) particularly for the manufacturing of advanced testing architectures in the Life Sciences.

“The EcoCoat offers a unique combination of in-situ plasma surface activation and vapor phase deposition of highly uniform, covalently bound silane monolayers as the essential interface between an inorganic substrate and functional organic biomolecules. YES’s proprietary process offers a defect-free chemically efficient uniform coating, resulting in high throughput and low CoO.” said Ken Sautter, Technical Fellow at YES.

According to Guy Shechter, SVP at YES, “Our EcoCoat product line offers a controlled, reproducible scalable manufacturing process. It is uniquely capable of performing the task of substrate preparation and surface modification across a wide variety of applications, especially in Life Sciences. With dosing as low as 100µl and superior temperature uniformity, the system produces minimal by-products and no solvent waste is generated. It was designed to ensure a safe environment for operators in today’s fabs.”

About YES

YES is a leading provider of differentiated technologies for materials and interface engineering needed for a wide range of applications and markets. YES customers are market leaders, creating next generation solutions for a variety of markets including Advanced Packaging for AI and HPC, Memory Systems and Life Sciences. YES manufactures state-of-the-art, cost-effective, high volume production equipment for semiconductor Advanced Packaging solutions for wafers and glass panels. The company’s products include Vacuum Cure, Coat & Anneal Tools, Fluxless Reflow tools, Thru Glass Via and Cavity Etch and Electroless Deposition tools for the semiconductor industry. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit YES.tech.

Media Contact

Alex ChowSVP Business Development &Mktg / Asia PresidentYES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.)+886-926136155 directachow@yieldengineering.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357724/YES_TM_logo_RGBv2_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yes-delivers-multiple-ecocoat-systems-302220218.html

