app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Yili Innovation Center Europe, the Institute for Manufacturing and StartLife in the Netherlands jointly hold the Open Innovation Forum

Luglio 13, 2023

-To Enhance the Development of a Global Health Ecosystem

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From July 5 to 6, 2023, the Open Innovation Forum was held on the campus of Wageningen University and Research (WUR), one of the world’s top higher education institutions focusing on agricultural studies in the Netherlands. Organized by the Open Innovation (OI) Forum at the Institute for Manufacturing at the University of Cambridge, the event was hosted by StartLife, a specialised investment organization based in the Netherlands, and Yili Innovation Center Europe under the theme of “Disruptive Food Production Technologies.” The purpose of the forum was to advance the upgrading and innovative application of global health food technologies, and in turn provide consumers with more comprehensive health solutions.

During the forum, Mr. Dominic Oughton, Industrial Associate & Leader of OI Forum at the IfM, University of Cambridge, Dr. Maurits Burgering, Program Director at WUR, Ms. Annelies Schenk, Head of Innovation & Partnerships at StartLife, Mr. Hittjo Homan, Manager of Dairy Technology at Yili Innovation Center Europe, and Dr. Matthias Eisner, Senior Product & Process Technology Scientist at Yili Innovation Center Europe participated in discussions with other esteemed experts, as well as representatives from technological innovation enterprises on a series of cutting-edge technologies.

Regarding this forum, Dr. Lin Zhu, Open Innovation Manager at Yili Innovation Center Europe, said: “The forum will further promote the high-quality development of the industry, and in turn, provide consumers with healthier, more comprehensive and more nutritious solutions.”

During the open discussion session on innovation practices under the theme of “Innovation in a Cross-cultural Context,” Dr. Maurits Burgering noted that Yili not only focused on a considerable number of innovative projects with WUR, but also actively supported students and start-ups, as part of its contributions to a better future.

The Yili Innovation Center Europe has now become a bridge for Yili to connect China with innovative endeavors in Europe and the world at large. Mr. Dominic Oughton, said “Yili has achieved cutting-edge innovation in the process of connecting the world and bringing the power and innovation of its brand to Europe. This is the best case study of how universities, start-ups and large companies can work together across different regions to achieve open innovation.” 

“Yili works closely with start-ups that are part of StartLife, through providing them with constructive feedback and guidance regarding innovation and entrepreneurship. Yili’s support has helped them in their journey to becoming larger and more impactful businesses. We are grateful for Yili’s dedication to supporting start-ups around the world,” said Ms. Annelies Schenk.

In June 2021, Yili signed a cooperation agreement with StartLife in the field of food and agricultural technology, and became a member of the OI Forum.The OI Forum at the IfM, University of Cambridge is a structured programme for members to share best practice, explore ‘hot topics’ and accelerate open innovation collaborations along the Food, Drink & FMCG value chain.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152635/OI_Forum___EN_150M.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yili-innovation-center-europe-the-institute-for-manufacturing-and-startlife-in-the-netherlands-jointly-hold-the-open-innovation-forum-301876172.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Easyrain al Festival of Speed di Goodwood per il futuro della sicurezza

Easyrain prosegue nell’ambizioso piano di sviluppo e annuncia a Goodwood le ultime novità dei suo…

Bybit’s World Series of Trading 2023 WIll Be an All-Star Showdown for Elite Crypto Traders

(Adnkronos) – DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 13 July 2023 – Bybit, the world’s th…

Flutterwave Joins With IATA to Simplify Payments for Airlines Serving Africa

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology co…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl