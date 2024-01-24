ŸNSECT GRANTED FIRST APPROVAL OF ITS KIND, TO COMMERCIALISE MEALWORM PROTEINS FOR DOG FOOD IN THE USA

Gennaio 24, 2024

PARIS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ÿnsect, one of the strongest players in the production of insect-based proteins, has been granted authorization by the AAFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials) to use defatted mealworm proteins within dog nutrition. It is the first time that mealworm-based ingredients for pet foods have been approved in the USA.

The authorization follows two years of evaluation by AAFCO, the organisation responsible for the safety of animal food in the USA. Approval was granted to Ÿnsect based on a comprehensive scientific dossier which included a 6-month trial introducing mealworm-derived ingredients into the diet of dogs. The results demonstrated the safety of the product and its nutritional benefits.

A further study commissioned by Ÿnsect with Professor Kelly Swanson from the Animal Sciences Laboratory at the University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign, proved that the protein quality of defatted mealworm flour from Tenebrio molitor was comparable to high-quality animal proteins traditionally used in pet food manufacturing, such as beef, pork, and salmon.

The authorization opens huge prospects for Ÿnsect, and its pet food brand Sprÿng as pet owners are increasingly becoming aware of both the nutritional and environmental benefits of animal-based alternatives.

Reducing the environmental impact of pet food is a major challenge for the industry, but Ÿnsect is poised to actively contribute to the solution. Mealworms are raised from agricultural by-products in cereal-producing regions, their environmental footprint is lower than many other traditionally used ingredients. For example, 1 kg of Sprÿng Protein70 flour emits half as much CO2 equivalent as lamb or soy flour, and 22 times less than beef flour.

“We are very proud to have obtained the very first authorization for the commercialization of mealworm-based ingredients for pet food in the United States. It is the recognition of over 10 years of research for the benefit of animal health. This authorization opens the doors to the immense American market just as we are preparing to deliver our first pet food customers from our Amiens farm.” Shankar KRISHNAMOORTHY, CEO of Ÿnsect.

Ÿnsect is one of the global leaders in the production of insect-based proteins and natural fertilizers and exports worldwide. Founded in 2011 in Paris, Ÿnsect provides an ecological, healthy, and sustainable solution to meet the growing demand for protein and plant consumption.

