YOFC Unveils Game-Changing Hollow-Core Fibre Advances at OFC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the OFC Conference, from March 30 to April 3, 2025, at San Francisco’s Moscone Center, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) (stock tickers: 601869. SH, 06869.HK) highlighted several new developments in hollow-core fibre technology. During a workshop entitled “How will future submarine systems look like”, Dr. LUO Jie, YOFC’s Chief Technology Officer, presented groundbreaking advances in the field of hollow-core fibre technology.

YOFC’s presentation focused on its latest strides in reducing attenuation to a record-low of 0.05dB/km and extending the manufacturing length of single fibres to over 20 kilometers—achievements that not only set new global benchmarks but also starkly outperform traditional solid-core fibres. These technological advancements were demonstrated through a 21.7 km long hollow-core fibre with a proprietary supporting tube structure (ST-HCF). This drew considerable attention at the exhibition for its potential implications in optical communications.

Hollow-core fibre technology represents a paradigm shift in optical communications, enabling light to be transmitted through an air core. The design facilitates a 47% increase in transmission speed and a 31% reduction in latency compared to conventional fibres, showcasing the significant potential for applications requiring rapid and efficient data transmission such as in data centers, AI models, and financial trading. Additionally, the technology’s exceptionally low attenuation and nonlinearity could potentially address the capacity bottlenecks faced by submarine communication networks and long-distance terrestrial communication lines.

In his presentation, Dr. LUO Jie explored both the practical and theoretical enhancements that hollow-core fibres could bring to submarine cable systems, emphasizing their ability to increase data throughput and reduce transmission times in future deployments.

YOFC has been at the forefront of hollow-core fibre technology development, leveraging its comprehensive research capabilities and autonomous raw material research system to overcome significant industrial challenges. As the digital economy grows, YOFC’s continued innovation in hollow-core fibre technology is set to play a crucial role in supporting the evolution of global digital infrastructure, ensuring it is robust, efficient, and equipped to meet future demands.

