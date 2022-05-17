YPO Names Dharsono Hartono the 2022 Global Impact Award Recipient

Maggio 17, 2022

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, announced Dharsono Hartono, CEO of PT Rimba Makmur Utama (RMU), is the recipient of the organization’s 2022 Global Impact Award. PT Rimba Makmur Utama manages The Katingan Mentaya Project, which works to reduce deforestation and support sustainable development goals in Indonesia.

The YPO Global Impact Award is YPO’s highest honor to members that recognizes their impact outside of YPO, celebrating CEO impact that is both sustainable and scalable.

“Dharsono and his efforts in Indonesia are an inspiration to us all within the YPO community,” said YPO CEO Xavier Mufraggi. “Not only is he making an impressive impact on the environment, he also is finding long-term solutions for local communities and building a new generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.”

As the head of PT Rimba Makmur Utama, Dharsono and his team help implement a sustainable land-use model by reducing deforestation and degradation, promoting conservation, enhancing ecological integrity and supporting economic growth within Indonesia. Through The Katingan Mentaya Project, the company protects and restores large areas of peat swamp forest.

The Katingan Mentaya Project aims to protect 157,875 hectares (390,117 acres) of forest in the Central Kalimantan region of Indonesia on the southern edge of Borneo, typically utilized for logging. The project has generated an average of 8 million triple gold certified credits per year, the equivalent of taking two million cars off the road.

In addition, Dharsono and the project have partnered with 35 local village communities and provided sustainable income alternatives as well as 1,000 microfinance loans for small businesses.

Dharsono said, “It is an honor for me to receive the 2022 Global Impact Award. My partner, Rezal Kusumaatmadja, and I founded RMU 15 years ago with the vision of a world economy that puts the Earth and people first. Katingan Mentaya Project is now proof that a nature-based solutions company can combat climate change with real action that positively impacts the ecosystems of climate, community and biodiversity. We still have a long journey ahead, but this award is a strong driver for us to achieve our mission.”

Dharsono was selected from honorees representing YPO’s regions around the world.

YPO Global Impact Award Regional Honorees:

