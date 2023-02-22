app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

YuanTech Solar Achieves Milestone with First Shipment of Its N-type TOPCon Modules to Europe

Febbraio 22, 2023

SHANGHAI, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, recently announced that its n-type TOPCon modules will be shipped to Hamburg, Germany for a local commercial and industrial rooftop project, marking a milestone as its first order in Europe.

Modules to supply to the project are n-type TOPCon 54-cell all black modules. The M10 wafer based TOPCon series of modules, with adoption of cutting-edge module technologies including multi-Busbar, half-cell, non-destructive cutting and intelligent welding, have outstanding advantages in efficiency, degradation, temperature coefficient and LCOE. Also, with an all-black appearance that blends perfectly with building roofs, the systems meet the expectations of investors for both high efficiency and aesthetics in addition to being suitable for mainstream systems, as well as low-cost logistics solutions.

According to the agreed scheduling for the project, YuanTech Solar will complete delivery by the middle of March, while the project will be connected to the grid and put into operation in May. In addition, the PV manufacturer is negotiating an annual procurement framework agreement with the project investor.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960403/YT_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yuantech-solar-achieves-milestone-with-first-shipment-of-its-n-type-topcon-modules-to-europe-301752678.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Sinopec Launches the World’s Largest Green Hydrogen-Coal Chemical Project in Inner Mongolia

BEIJING, HOHHOT and ORDOS, China, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Petroleum & Chemical Co…

HBL collabora con ACE Money Transfer per promuovere gli afflussi regolamentati delle rimesse nel proprio Paese d’origine

MANCHESTER, Inghilterra, 22 febbraio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HBL, la più grande banca del Pakistan, …

CIBF2023 International Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries (May 15-17, 2023) – Call for Papers

“Motive Power and Energy Storage” Bring Huge New Market & Drive Sustainable Technology Innova…

SOLiTHOR and Sonaca Sign New Memorandum of Understanding to Advance the Electrification of Regional Aircraft and Urban Air Mobility

GENK, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Belgian solid-state Lithium battery technology c…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl