app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Yutong Bus Picks Up Prestigious Award at Busworld Europe 2023

Ottobre 9, 2023

BRUSSELS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yutong Bus (“Yutong”, SHA: 600066), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, makes a splash at the recent Busworld Europe 2023 event in Brussels, showcasing four state-of-the-art electric bus models along with its latest YEA technology. Highlighting its commitment to ecological sustainability, Yutong is also honored with the prestigious Busworld Design and Ecology Award.

Yutong’s display comprised four models, namely, the world-class U11DD double-decker sightseeing bus, the 18-meter large-capacity U18, the E7S mini electric bus, and the luxurious 15-meter T15E. Notably, Yutong’s T15E model is the only pure electric highway bus to receive an award at the exhibition, affirming the company’s leadership in electric mobility innovation.

The event’s theme, “Think Eco, Move Green,”  resonates closely with Yutong’s portfolio and the company’s ecological ambitions.

The company also seized on the opportunity presented by the event to introduce YEA, Yutong’s newest technological platform, designed to provide robust and scalable solutions for electric vehicles. Within Yutong’s dedicated component section, a variety of pure electric components, including batteries, motors, and smart cockpits, were showcased to highlight the company’s comprehensive capabilities across the entire industrial chain of new energy buses.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2242008/video.mp4

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241996/Yutong_Steals_Show_Demonstrating_Its_Latest_Technological_Platform_Achievement_YEA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yutong-bus-picks-up-prestigious-award-at-busworld-europe-2023-301950932.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

TRIBIT Launches a New Bluetooth Portable Speaker, StormBox Flow

Take the beat anywhere thanks to StormBox Flow’s compact size and 30h battery life NEWARK, Calif….

Premium Zero Emission Sub brand of Higer-FENCER and Fencer f1 Integral EV unveiled at Bus World Brussels 2023

BRUSSELS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Higer, as one of the world’s largest bus manufacturers, ha…

Global Education Holdings Acquires Paris-based Applied Management School EMA

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global Education Holdings (GEDU), a UK based educational gro…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl