app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Zhiyi Biotech Announced First Subject Dosed in the U.S. Phase 1 clinical Trial of SK10, in Development for Treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea

Agosto 25, 2023

– GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On August 23rd 2023, Zhiyi Biotech announced that the first three subjects have been dosed in the U.S. Phase 1 clinical trial of SK10, an innovative heat-killed Bacteroides fragilis product developed by Zhiyi Biotech for Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (CID). The U.S. Phase 1 trial is a First-in-Human study of SK10, designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, sequential dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SK10 in healthy adult subjects. The study is anticipated to enroll 24 healthy subjects to sequentially test three ascending doses of orally administered SK10.

About SK10:

SK10, the first Bacteroides fragilis-based live biotherapeutic product (LBP) obtained FDA IND approval, is also the first LBP of Next-generation probiotics developed by Chinese biotech company that approved for clinical trials by FDA. It was the world’s first application of LBPs for Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (CID).

With metagenomic sequencing, Bacteroides fragilis was identified as the key microbiota which contributed to microbial alteration after chemotherapy exposure. Studies have shown that SK10 can ameliorate 5-FU induced injury via mitochondrial apoptotic BCL2/BAX pathway, reduce inflammatory cytokines, and enhance mucosal barrier function, thereby effectively inhibiting the inflammatory response of intestinal epithelial cells induced by chemotherapy and the associated diarrheal symptoms.

Meanwhile, heat-killed Bacteroides fragilis had better safety in cancer patients and better commercialization performance.

About CID:

Cytotoxic drugs or targeted therapy can cause drug-associated diarrhea. Data shows that the overall incidence of diarrhea caused by 5-fluorouracil and irinotecan is of 50-80%, whilst it caused by EGFR inhibitors such as afatinib, neratinib and pyrotinib is of 75-90%. However, available drugs for CID are limited. For example, loperamide, as a short-term symptomatic treatment, and octreotide, an intravenous/subcutaneous injection, serious adverse effects have been reported for both drugs. Hence the need for effective drugs is urgent.

About Zhiyi Bio:

Guangzhou Zhiyi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., as a clinical-stage biotech leading in LBPs in China, is committed to the research and development of LBPs, based on the next generation probiotics (NGPs). It has built up a complete technical and industrial platform, covering from the isolation and identification of new functional strains to the development of innovative products.

For more information, please visit https://www.zypharm.com.cn or contact: public@zypharm.com.cn 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194307/Zhiyi_Biotech.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zhiyi-biotech-announced-first-subject-dosed-in-the-us-phase-1-clinical-trial-of-sk10-in-development-for-treatment-of-chemotherapy-induced-diarrhea-301910011.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Serie A: Napoli a bassa quota nella prima al “Maradona”, Inter ancora in pole in casa dell’ex Ranieri

(Roma, 25 agosto 2023) – Nella prima casalinga con lo scudetto sul petto gli uomini di Garcia ved…

SNAI – Serie A: il Napoli torna al ‘Maradona’, «1» a 1,33. Favorite tutte le big: Inter e Juve a 1,45, Milan a 1,65

(Milano, 26 agosto 2023)() – La seconda giornata di campionato è quella del debutto casalingo con…

Infosys Welcomes Tennis World No.1 Iga Świątek as Global Brand Ambassador to Promote Infosys’ Digital Innovation and Inspire Women Around the World

– BENGALURU, India and WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: I…

XCMG Machinery Supports Africa’s Infrastructure Development with Diverse Construction Machinery Equipment, Solutions, and Services

– LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 25, 2023cons /PRNewswire/ — The world’s largest oil refinery project, Da…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl