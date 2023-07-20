app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

ZTE’s 8K STB delivers extraordinary immersive viewing experience

Luglio 20, 2023

– SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the collaborative development of the 8K Ultra HD industry chain has achieved remarkable advancements. Among them, 8K Ultra HD video services have taken the lead. Thanks to the exceptional decoding capabilities of 8K set-top boxes, audiences can enjoy immersive experiences, witnessing breathtaking 8K Ultra HD events and spectacular shows. Furthermore, these services not only facilitates the upgrade of telecom operators’ video offerings but also plays a pivotal role in driving the expansion of gigabit network services. 

In January 2023, ZTE proudly unveiled its highly anticipated commercial 8K STB (set-top box), marking a significant milestone in the industry. This cutting-edge device boasts 8K ultra-clear decoding capabilities and supports advanced high dynamic range image technologies, including HDR10 and beyond. As a result, it brings to life multidimensional video innovations such as multi-angle views, 8K virtual reality, and free-angle perspectives. Audiences are treated to extraordinary immersion, transcending the boundaries of traditional viewing experiences. 

Moreover, the device’s robust AI computing power is a game-changer. As 8K content is scarce, users can enjoy AI-powered super-resolution by harnessing the full potential of AI capabilities, which can deliver enhanced video quality for classic films and revitalize them in stunning ultra HD. This breakthrough not only assists telecom operators in monetizing content and increasing video service revenue but also unlocks a realm of possibilities. By leveraging the AI computing power in conjunction with cameras and incorporating voice and visual AI technologies, the device opens doors to a wide array of innovative home applications. Users can partake in AI-assisted fitness and dance, engage in interactive gaming experiences, benefit from interactive education, seamlessly communicate with family members, and even receive remote caregiving services.

Within China, ZTE’s 8K end-to-end solution has already demonstrated its prowess, successfully enabling the operator to launch nationwide 8K IPTV services. ZTE is extending its influence to international markets. By empowering major telecom operators worldwide, the Company aims to elevate the video user experience, foster video innovation, and ultimately increase video service revenue. ZTE’s ambition is reshaping the way we perceive and engage with video content, setting new benchmarks for the future.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:ZTE CorporationCommunicationsEmail: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ztes-8k-stb-delivers-extraordinary-immersive-viewing-experience-301881988.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

L’importanza di una corretta idratazione per favorire la termogenesi e mantenere il peso forma

(Milano, 20 luglio 2023) – Il Professor Alessandro Zanasi, esperto dell’Osservatorio Sanpellegrin…

ManpowerGroup entra nel Consiglio direttivo di ALIS

(Adnkronos) – Guido Grimaldi: “Formazione e crescita occupazionale e professionale sono obiettivi…

F24 Nordics further strengthens leading position in the Nordics by acquiring leading regional service notification provider Blue Idea ApS

TRONDHEIM, Norway, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ­­­­F24 Nordics AS further strengthens its leadi…

Delta’s 200 kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series Achieves Top-tier German Eichrecht Certification by VDE

– HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power and ther…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl