ZTT Leads Innovation at MWC Barcelona: Shaping the Future of Connectivity

Marzo 5, 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest connectivity event, recently took place, bringing together key players and the latest innovations from the global mobile communications industry. At the event, Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology (“ZTT”) showcased its leadership and innovation in the dynamic realm of global information and communication technology (ICT).

With a steadfast commitment to realizing the dream of intelligent connectivity, ZTT showcased groundbreaking advancements in ICT infrastructure and services. In the era of computational power, ZTT is constructing a new paradigm of all-optical network foundation. Through offerings like optical fibers that reduce signal loss, high-core count optical cables, and cutting-edge optical modules, ZTT is revolutionizing connectivity by providing ultra-large bandwidth and paving the way for 400G and above high-speed interconnections.

In the field of wireless communication, particularly in 5G technology, ZTT presented a spectrum of solutions designed to empower customers with advanced wireless communication capabilities. From specialty leakage cables to 5G green antennas and optoelectronic hybrid cable solutions, ZTT is leading the charge towards faster, more convenient, and environmentally sustainable connections in the digital age.

The showcased technologies, including stacked light green energy base stations and lithium battery backup power systems, underscore ZTT’s commitment to not only technological innovation but also sustainability. By offering greener alternatives and lower carbon solutions, ZTT is spearheading a more eco-conscious approach to wireless communication infrastructure.

As a global leader in ICT infrastructure and services, ZTT continues to push the boundaries of possibility, ushering in a new era of connectivity characterized by speed, efficiency, and sustainability. With its unwavering dedication to customer-centric innovation, ZTT is poised to shape the future of intelligent connectivity, setting new standards and paving the way for a more connected world.

About ZTT: ZTT Group(Full name: Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd.) has a diversified industrial portfolio that includes marine equipment, renewable energy, new materials, smart grid, communications, and other diversified industrial products. With 80 global subsidiary companies and over 16,000 employees, ZTT is one of the largest advanced manufacturing enterprises in China and is listed among the Top 500 Chinese Enterprises.

ZTT has a global presence with 44 offices and 14 marketing centers set up overseas and 5 overseas plants in India, Brazil, Indonesia, Morocco, and Turkey. The company’s products are exported to over 160 countries and regions, and in 2023, ZTT broke through $13.5 billion in sales revenue.

