Calcio: Inghilterra, Southgate convoca 25 giocatori per le sfide contro Italia e Ucraina

Marzo 16, 2023

Londra, 16 mar. – (Adnkronos) – Sono 25 i giocatori convocati dal ct dell’Inghilterra, Gareth Southgate, per i match di qualificazione agli Europei 2024 contro Italia (giovedì 23 ore 20.45) e Ucraina (domenica 26 ore 18). Nella lista inglese spiccano le assenze di Alexander Arnold e Sterling, mentre torna l’attaccante del Brentford Ivan Toney, autore quest’anno di 16 gol in Premier League, a caccia della prima presenza in nazionale. Novità anche in difesa dove si rivedono Chiwell, James e Guehi.

Questo l’elenco completo dei convocati. Portieri: Pickford (Everton), Pope (Newcastle), Ramsdale (Arsenal). Difensori: Chilwell (Chelsea), Dier (Tottenham), Guehi (Crystal Palace), James (Chelsea), Maguire (Manchester United), Shaw (Manchester United), Stones (Manchester City), Trippier (Newcastle), Walker (Manchester City). Centrocampisti: Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Maddison (Leicester), Mount (Chelsea), Phillips (Manchester City), Rice (West Ham). Attaccanti: Foden (Manchester City), Grealish (Manchester City), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Saka (Arsenal), Toney (Brentford).

